The Walking Dead: The hard blow for fans before the premiere of the last episodes

The Walking Dead will premiere the final eight episodes of season 11 and the series this Sunday, but ahead of its debut, fans of the AMC drama have been hit hard after a major announcement ended up disappointing many.

October 01, 2022 8:21 p.m.

The Walking Deadsince it premiered in 2010 in AMC It became one of the biggest dramas of its genre in all of television history. Season after season, the series established a huge fan base around the world and became an important factor in pop culture.

Fans received a blow before the premiere of the last episodes of season 11 of The Walking Dead

However, that’s not to say that over the years many The Walking Dead fans haven’t let their anger show at some big points in the narrative. Examples of them are the surprising deaths of Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Avraham (Michael Cudlitz) at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), as well as that of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) and Andrea (Laurie Holden).

The sudden deaths of these characters, who were key in the stories, baffled fans and led to collective unease among loyal viewers of The Walking Dead series and fans of the comics, who felt such losses deep down. So much so, that with the series coming to an end after 11 seasons there are still those who mourn them.

While these abrupt deaths on The Walking Dead drew heavy criticism and resulted in a significant exodus of viewers from Sunday nights, this was not enough as the controversial announcements confirming who will survive in the season 11 finale of the post-apocalyptic horror drama full of walkers.

Keep in mind that the fact of keeping the expectation about who or who could die in the following episodes or seasons, is a factor that any television series uses to keep the emotions of the viewers alive. This has been happening with The Walking Dead since the first installment every time Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) or Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln) were in danger, But with the announcement of upcoming spin-offs focusing on some main characters, fans have been hit the hardest before the final episodes premiere.

Announcements of the spin-offs prior to the premiere of the final episodes of The Walking Dead remove any emotion or suspense that the conclusion of the series could have

Having made the decision to confirm who lives at the end of The Walking Dead, fully removes any likelihood of suspense and excitement from the conclusion of the AMC series . Especially when it comes to future spin-offs being focused on Magee Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan, as well as a spin-off on Daryl Dixon. These are the characters that in all these years have been the most visible faces in the promotions of the show and the ones that have driven the most fervent devotion of the fans.

Thanks to the announcement The Walking Dead: Dead City Leading up to the premiere of the series finale, fans learned that Maggie and Negan will make it through whatever happens in Season 11C and head to New York. Ditto for the announcement of the as-yet-untitled Daryl spinoff, fans know they won’t need to protest the death of Norman Reedus’ character.