The Walking Dead: The most hated character will return with a spin-off of the drama on AMC

The Walking Dead may be wrapping up, but AMC will launch the spin-off Tales of the Walking Dead in a few months, and now the network has just confirmed the return of one of the iconic characters from the original drama, to develop an arc in the new series. of anthology.

April 01, 2022 10:40 p.m.

The Walking Deadthe hit zombie drama that premiered in 2010 through the broadcast network AMCis coming to an end with season 11 while it remains on the air with the final part of the second third of eight episodes, which is scheduled to culminate on Sunday, April 3 on the streaming platform. AMC+ and a week later on the net.

One of the most hated characters from seasons 9 and 10 returns to The Walking Dead universe

The series that has captivated the attention of millions of fans around the world for 11 seasons, has presented in all this time an extraordinary narrative arc with an immense number of masterfully interpreted characters. Many of them have fallen by the wayside, such as Rick Grimes from andrew lincoln and Michonne from Danai Gurira. However, others have followed this fascinating journey loaded with much drama and terror.

AMC’s hit show may be coming to an end with season 11, but it’s clear that The Walking Dead franchise isn’t stopping as many stories are yet to come through a host of spin-off projects, including the series. 6-episode anthology Tales of the Walking Deadwhich is scheduled to debut in the summer of 2022.

Tales of the Walking Dead is a standalone drama that will feature a total of 6 episodes focusing on several new and established characters from The Walking Dead original series. AMC recently announced the arrival of several new faces to join the cast of the new series, but this Friday confirmed the return of a fan favorite, who played a pivotal role in the most recent seasons.

AMC confirmed this Friday that Samantha Morton returns to the world of The Walking Dead, reprising his role as Alpha in the Tales of the Walking Dead miniseries. this was undoubtedly one of the standout characters of Seasons 9 and 10. However, Morton’s widely praised run came to a halt when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) brutally murdered her.

Fans of The Walking Dead already know part of Alpha’s past, when in the drama through a series of flashbacks he explained how the character masterfully played by Morton became one of the most ruthless villains of the AMC series, and leader of the Whisperers, a group that traveled through hordes of zombies to scourge heroes.

Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, will host Tales in close collaboration with Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead Universe. The cast of Tales of the Walking Dead also includes Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz and Jessie T Usher.