The Walking Dead: The New Shows And Movies Preparing After The Finale

With the end of The Walking Dead getting closer, the AMC television network is preparing new programs derived from the original series, but the number of spin-offs to expand the universe is even giving people something to talk about.

April 22, 2022 4:27 p.m.

Despite The Walking Dead will come to an end with season 11, its universe is expanding more and more, not only because of the spin-offs that have been broadcast as Fear The Walking Dead Y WorldBeyondbut also for those who are preparing the television network AMC once the original series comes to an end. This is the list of some that will be seen very soon.

Tales Of The Walking Dead

Tales of The Walking Dead It will be a limited series of only six episodes that will be broadcast this year, it has been confirmed that they will take place within the universe of the original program and will feature characters that have previously passed through the series and new ones, where it will be shown how the first months were of the zombie apocalypse.

Isle Of The Dead

The Walking Dead: When will the Maggie and Negan show premiere?

Isle Of The Dead is one of the most anticipated spin-offs of The Walking Dead, because it will follow the life of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) after what will happen in the final episodes of the main series. The two have long declared mortal enemies after he, along with his former group the Saviors, murdered her husband in the seventh installment, but in season 11 things seem to be changing a bit. But, it is rumored that he will come out in 2023.

Daryl and Carol

The Walking Dead: When Will Carol and Daryl’s Show Premiere?

Other characters that will receive a spin-off after the end of The Walking Deadthey will be Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), who have been together since the first installment of the program in an incredible friendship that has endured above all things. However, until now, the title of this new program has not been revealed.

Rick Grimes movie

The Walking Dead: When will the Rick Grimes movie be released?

However, one of the things most anticipated by fans of The Walking Dead will be the return of Rick Grimes (played by andrew lincoln), but it will be in a movie that is set for 2023. Rick’s return will happen once he appears in the final episode of the original show, so fans will go crazy to see it.

On the other hand, the spin-off that continues to air and is in its seventh season is Fear The Walking Dead, which has proven to have an incredible cast that has captivated viewers with their stories trying to survive in the midst of the zombie apocalypse. While the most recent spin-off that was canceled was The Walking Dead World Beyondwhich showed details of the RCM organization, has been gaining great importance in all programs.