‘The Walking Dead’: the pact that Lauren Cohan made with two of her companions on the last day of filming

The actress has said goodbye to the original series forever, but will continue as Maggie in the franchise with a new series: ‘Isle of the Dead’.

Lauren Cohan is one of the cast members of The Walking Dead which will continue to be closely linked to the franchise when the zombie series says goodbye forever in the last quarter of 2022. He will do it from the hand of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the one in charge of interpreting his worst enemy Negan, and the producer and screenwriter Eli Jorné in a new series: Isle of the Dead. A new fiction set in a Manhattan repopulated by the living dead about which little details are known. What will take them there? Most likely, the end of the original series will give us the final clue, although we are still a few months from the end.

The shooting of the last episode of The Walking Dead has already finished, yes indeed. We know that Maggie, Negan, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), at least, survive, since they have to stay alive to star in their own series, while the survival of the rest of the main characters remains a mystery.

The characters who already have their survival assured in ‘The Walking Dead’

However, at some point in the filming of the remaining eight episodes, whether it was the last one or one of its predecessors, the various cast members had to say goodbye to each other. And, as Cohan stated in a recent interview with Entertainment Weeklymade a tender pact with two of his companions during the filming of this final stretch last March.

According to Cohan, he brought together Ross Marquand, who plays Aaron, and Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel, and the three reached a most loving agreement: any of the three would always be free to call the others, at any time, and they would be forced to pick up the phone.

The last day we left, I was with Ross and Seth. And I said, ‘Okay guys, let’s make a deal. No need to explain. If you want to call for no reason, do it. Don’t question it. He just picks up the phone and calls, and we’ll always answer each other.

Proof of a friendship that has been forged over the years and that all of them are clear that they want to make last.

Saying goodbye to ‘The Walking Dead’, the first great test of the final stretch

Cohan, Gilliam and Marquand all joined The Walking Dead beyond its first season, but All three have dedicated a very important part of their lives and many years of work to the AMC series. Maggie first appeared in the second installment, but then disappeared for a time, while Gabriel and Aaron joined at various points in the fifth season.

During this time, all of them have grown and changed as characters but also on a vital level. And we are looking forward to seeing what will become of them in the final stretch. About Maggie, as we said, we know that she will end up in Manhattan with Negan, but it remains to be seen what will become of Aaron and Father Gabriel in the final episodes of season 11 of The Walking Dead.

Even if both characters survive, most likely the end of The Walking Dead mean the end of Gilliam and Marquand in the skin of their characters. However, with several ‘spin-off’ on the table, there will always be the possibility of returning, even if it is in the form of a small cameo. And we are sure that we will spend the rest of the franchise speculating on possible future appearances and various theories.

Say goodbye to The Walking Dead behind the scenes has been the first step. Now it will also be time to do it on screen, when next fall the definitive final stretch of the series that made zombies fashionable throughout the world sees the light.

