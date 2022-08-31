The Walking Dead: the spin-off of Maggie and Negan for 2023 releases a new title and logo

The franchise The Walking Dead is living one of its golden ages despite the longevity and drop in audience of its main series, which will soon come to an end with the end of its 11th season. And with the closing of the main chapter of the saga, they open many others through different spin off seriesfrom some already consolidated as Fear the Walking Dead to others already finished like The Walking Dead: World Beyond. But there is much more; and if not, tell Maggie and Negan, the protagonists of their own series that will premiere in 2023 and that until now was known as The Walking Dead: The Isle of the Dead. And we speak in the past tense because AMC has just confirmed the change of title and logo for its new series, which is now called The Walking Dead: Dead City.

New title and logo for the spin-off of Maggie and Negan

Thus, it can be verified through a new publication that those responsible have shared on social networks, showing the new title, The Walking Dead: Dead City, along with its new logo. “Isle of the Dead imagines the characters of Maggie and Negan traveling to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan cut off from the mainland. The city in ruins is full of dead and inhabitants who have made New York their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror”, we can read in one official synopsis you will have to update your title to the new one.

Still, we look forward to seeing Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in this new adventure in a New York full of zombies and some survivors of dubious intentions, all after their respective endings in the main series The Walking Dead and are still a mystery. How will they both end up in Manhattan? Why? What happened to the rest of the protagonists? We hope to know all the answers in 2023 with the premiere of this new spin-off, on a specific date yet to be announced.

Source | AMC