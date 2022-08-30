The Walking Dead: The spinoff of Maggie and Negan has a new title and official logo

The content explosion of The Walking Dead what we are about to witness is going to blow up our television. The quintessential zombie series of our era, which adapts Robert Kirkman’s comics, had its first spinoff in 2015 with Fear the Walking Deadbut now AMC has prepared up to four new series, being Isle of the Dead one of the most important with Maggie and Negan as protagonists, played of course by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan respectively. Now that fiction that will arrive in 2023 releases a new title and official logo. The Walking Dead: Dead City be the name of this series.

A change of title and a somewhat basic logo

“Isle of the Dead imagines the characters of Maggie and Negan traveling to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan isolated from the mainland. The city in ruins is full of the dead and inhabitants who have made New York their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror. “, said the synopsis, which of course will remain only by changing the official title. This new spinoff encloses the characters in an urban environment infested with walkers and surrounded by chaos. “It’s a madhouse, and Maggie and Negan walk in and are dragged into the madhouse. There is a lot of conflict. There is a lot of action. There are zip lines, the walkers are crazy. The rats in that city are crazy“explains Scott M. Gimple, director of content for de The Walking Dead.

The first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City be composed of six episodes and premiere in 2023, even without a specific date. This spinoff just got our attention after hearing that it will be a claustrophobic adventure surrounded by very aggressive monsters. We can get an idea of ​​where the shots will go (similar to the first season of The Walking Dead maybe) but with Negan and Maggie you never know.