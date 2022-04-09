The Walking Dead: The strange memory that actor Norman Reedus keeps from Rick Grimes

AMC’s The Walking Dead, presented from its season 1 to 2 characters who became great friends. Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus did it in real life, too, and when Rick Grimes walked out, the Daryl actor made a strange request of him.

April 09, 2022 1:26 p.m.

The Walking Dead will culminate this Sunday, April 10 with the story of season 11B through the broadcast chain AMC. The second part of this intense final installment of the hit zombie drama, is wrapping up its story just as the crew and cast did last week when they finished filming scenes for the show that debuted in 2010, and later became a pop culture icon featuring a group of survivors who in the midst of their struggle became great friends.

Norman Reedus keeps a strange memory of Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead in his refrigerator

Over the years and in the midst of so many threats, fans of the Walking Dead have seen this group of friends protecting each other, trying to avoid being devoured by hungry hordes of zombies, and above all, being killed by the zombies. Tyrant leaders who keep hunting for resources to stay alive. And while survival in Alexandria and none of the settlements is guaranteed, at least Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon braved dangers big and small.

While building a team on The Walking Dead was vital to surviving the zombie apocalypse, behind the scenes of the AMC drama the cast members also became great friends in real life. In the series, one of the best known duos is made up of Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon, which led to the two men behind the characters, andrew lincoln Y Norman Reedusto maintain a strong friendship on and off the set of the series.

As it turns out, this behind-the-scenes sibling dynamic led to the start of a prank war between them, one that raged long after Lincoln departed the series as Rick Grimes during The Walking Dead season 9. Given his closeness, Norman Reedus once felt comfortable enough to make a request of Andrew Lincoln that can only be described as bizarre.

As many will remember, when The Walking Dead began, fans were introduced to a short-haired, clean-shaven Rick Grimes. But when he awoke from his coma and joined the fight for survival, he grew both his hair and beard, an image that was etched in viewers’ memories as the iconic character’s signature physical appearance.

According to Norman Reedus, he asked Andrew Lincoln for beard trims when Rick Grimes shaved on The Walking Dead.

However, this Rick Grimes look on The Walking Dead didn’t last forever, as when he arrived with his group in Alexandria, he got a chance to shave. Naturally, this allowed Andrew Lincoln to finally do the same thing in real life; and for some reason, Norman Reedus seized the moment to order Lincoln’s beard clippings to take home as a souvenir. The badass actor Daryl Dixon revealed in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in October 2019 that he keeps them in a bag in the fridge.

And not satisfied with becoming the owner of Rick Grimes’ beard, Norman Reedus added in the same interview that he also keeps the late actor’s ponytail in the back of the refrigerator and away from his food. Scott Wilsonwho played Hershel Greene, Maggie’s father (Lauren Cohan) on The Walking Dead.