‘The Walking Dead’: This deleted scene would have changed an important part of the series

The second part of the last season of the zombie fiction premiered last Sunday, February 20.

‘No Other Way’ (11×09) is the title of the comeback episode of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Deadbeing broadcast by FOX Spain simultaneously in its premiere in the United States at 4 in the morning and then broadcasting it dubbed into Spanish on Monday, February 21 at 10:00 p.m.

So many people have already been able to see this long-awaited chapter where we see Maggie (Lauren Cohan) starring in a visceral scene in which he pits Brandon Carver (Alex Meraz) against Maggie, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) in a melee fight. Sequence in which there was a deleted scene that would have changed an important part of the series.

Thanks to an interview with Entertainment WeeklyCohan has revealed this scene in which Negan briefly goes into another room, a detail that was originally much more important than the viewer might believe:

One scene that wasn’t in the final cut that was great to do is there’s a moment where Negan disappears. We shot a scene where you see Maggie and you think she thinks he’s really gone. And that feeling was definitely there that day, of ‘Are you going to meet your maker?’ And then evil Negan returns with a bell to save everything.

That moment, without a doubt, could have put the viewer in the position of whether Maggie would end up with Negan at that moment or not. Also, for Lauren Cohan this scene in the hallway was one of the funniest things she has done on the series: “Between episode eight and this one there is a lot of action. This sequence felt very visceral being in this small hallway and Alex is a great fighter. Obviously, we all had stuntmen behind us, but we did a lot of those scenes and Alex can be very menacing and scary.”

The actress has also taken the opportunity to talk about the relationship between Maggie and Negan, the same one who brutally murdered her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) in that fateful seventh season. And in this latest episode, Negan explained to Maggie that she believed that she was waiting for her chance to kill him:

I think the writers have done an excellent job this season of introducing the obstacle that each of the characters that we will be fighting throughout season 11 has.

Remember that this last season of The Walking Dead can be enjoyed in Spain by FOX, both simultaneously with its premiere in the United States at 4 in the morning, and the following Monday fully dubbed into Spanish at 10:00 p.m.