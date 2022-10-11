The Walking Dead: This is what Maggie and Negan look like on the set of the spin-off Isle of the Dead

The Walking Dead may be wrapping up its story with season 11, but the massive franchise isn’t stopping at AMC. The Maggie and Negan spinoff is on the way, and new photos on set during filming show Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan’s characters transformed and in a new location.

August 24, 2022 01:08 a.m.

The Walking Dead premiered in 2010 changing the history of horror dramas on television. The series is an adaptation for the chain AMC which is inspired by the Robert Kirkman comic book saga and will conclude with the final 8 episodes of season 11 that will debut on Sunday, October 2.

Maggie and Negan appear in new photos on the set of The Walking Dead spin-off, Isle of the Dead

For more than a decade on screen, narrating countless stories involving many characters, The Walking Dead has managed to get right into the hearts of viewers. It has been so successful that so far three spin-offs have been aired, while three of these are on the way, including Isle of the Dead.

Isle of the Dead is the upcoming spin-off series in The Walking Dead franchise, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023. The series will focus on the characters of Jeffrey Dean Morgan Y Lauren Cohan, Negan and Maggie, who will take their story arc to a new location. The story will move to New York, a place that is full of walkers.

It was back in June when they started shooting the pilot episode of Isle of the Dead and fans already got their first look through a video that surfaced on twitter, in which Maggie and Negan can be seen fighting. Now, the most recent photos were shared on the internet again showing the characters of Morgan and Cohan on the film set.

Let’s remember that in The Walking Dead, since Negan killed Glenn Rhee at the beginning of the eighth installment, the villain quickly became Maggie’s number one enemy. With season 11, both characters have had moments of great tension, but now fans are waiting and wanting to know the reason that will take them to New York with the spin-off Isle of the Dead.

Isle of the Dead with Maggie and Negan will premiere on AMC in 2023

Isle of the Dead isn’t the only Walking Dead spin-off series set to premiere next year. The franchise is also developing a drama centered around Norman Reedus’ character Daryl Dixon, about which details are scant. But what fans can be sure of is that the concluding story of the main series will not connect with both spin-offs.

In 2023 another series of The Walking Dead will also air, but focused on Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln) and Michonne (danai gurira), who disappeared in seasons 9 and 10, respectively. The show plans to continue the story that was originally announced as a set of movies.