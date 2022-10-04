‘The Walking Dead’: Trailer (and titles) of the 3 spin-offs of the series





The universe created by Robert Kirkman after the completion of the main series

















While The Walking Dead is heading to its final stretch, the AMC network has released an official trailer for The Walking Dead Universethe new expansion of the franchise.

In this trailer we can see a preview of the three spin-offs that will be released throughout 2023 along with the eighth season of Fear of the Walking Dead.

The first of the spin-offs will be titled Dead City and stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie and Negan in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan where the dead and survivors have made New York City their own world of danger, anarchy and terror.

The second of them will be titled Daryl Dixon and will focus on the character played by Norman Reedus. This spin-off will be set in Paris and although initially Carol was also going to appear, actress Melissa McBride decided to leave the project to take a break from the saga.

The last of the spin-offs will have as title Rick & Michonne and it will be an epic love story of two characters who were changed by a world in ruins.

















