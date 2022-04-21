The Walking Dead: What was suspected of the origin of the spin-off between Maggie and Negan

Lauren Cohan explains the origins of her upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff, Isle of the Dead, which revolves around her character Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan. Something that has caught the attention of many fans of the franchise.

One of the spin-offs of The Walking Dead which has aroused much interest Isle of the Dead. The upcoming series will see Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and former archenemy Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) join forces as they head up the East Coast and enter the island of Manhattan, which has long been cut off from the mainland. The city is teeming with walkers, as well as people who have accepted the post-apocalyptic concrete jungle as their home.

The Walking Dead: Maggie and Negan together in a spin-off that gives much to debate

Lauren Cohan he recently praised the story of his The Walking Dead spinoff, saying he found it “really powerful and a very interesting way for fans to see these characters continue.” The six-episode Isle of the Dead is set to premiere in 2023 with writer Eli Jorne serving as showrunner.

The actress explains the origins of her character Maggie’s spin-off with Negan, the upcoming series. Based on the comic book series of the same name, The Walking Dead first aired in October 2010 and focused on a small group of survivors in the immediate aftermath of a zombie apocalypse.

Now, in the midst of its final season, The Walking Dead has so far spawned two spin-off shows, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. And with the main show ending this year, three additional spin-offs have been announced, as well as a series of movies detailing the whereabouts of the main character. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

“Jeff and I are thrilled because it completely serves who they are and where they’re going to end up at the end of Season 11. In some ways, it’s even more tense than we’ve been this season. So it’s good for us because I feel like I was able to find things about Maggie that I wanted to explore more, and this backdrop for Isle and conflict with Negan is a great opportunity to do that.

“So I think they had a lot of different ideas and then they outlined everything. And whatever is most enticing and whatever we think will get the fans most excited is what won the day.”

Isle of the Dead is the name of the next announced spin-off of The Walking Dead

Although more specific plot details about Isle of the Dead, the dynamic between Maggie and Negan will be the crux of the story. When Negan was the leader of The Saviors, he beat Maggie’s husband and father of her child to death in front of his eyes.

Maggie has had her heart set on revenge since her return to The Walking Dead, but the events of season 11 have made her desires more complicated. During a massacre of a smaller community by the Commonwealth’s Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), Negan saves the life of Maggie’s son, Hershel. Based on the actress’s comments, it looks like Maggie and Negan’s Isle of the Dead adventure will be quite satisfying.