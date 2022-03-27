The Walking Dead: What We Suspect Why Jeffrey Dean Morgan Ended Up With Negan

Any fan could tell that Negan, played by Jeffrey Dead Morgan, is The Walking Dead’s biggest villain. However, in another world and at another time, Negan could have been a very different character for a very important reason.

The Walking Dead is, after all, a series about survivors in a post-apocalyptic world. While the zombie walkers themselves may be the constant threat throughout, it’s the human threat that allows the series to really extract some dramatic tension. Throughout the show’s 11 seasons, The Walking Dead has featured a plethora of evil characters, many of them drawn directly from the comic book source material.

The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dead Morgan won the hearts of fans in his great performance with Negan

Arguably one of the most anticipated villains the show brought was Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who was once the leader of the Saviors. Since the introduction of him in the season 6 finale, the character has remained a staple of the series, going through some major developments since his days as the antagonist.

Still, the consequences of his days as a Savior have continually come back to haunt him, especially in his quest for revenge. MaggieLauren Cohan for the murder of Glenn (Steven Yeun).

In 2014, it was suggested that “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm would be the perfect actor to play Negan . In fact, they pitched the idea to The Walking Dead comics creator, Robert Kirkmanand seemed to love the idea, although he theorized that Jon Hamm I’d be too busy being a big movie star for that. However, in an interview with the actor, he confessed that he would have expected that call.

The Walking Dead: Jon Hamm emerged as one of the first options for the role of Negan

However, Jeffrey Dean Morgan was finally cast in his place . So why didn’t it happen? Well, actually no reason has ever been provided. But given the changing nature of the entertainment business, it could have been for any number of reasons, including scheduling issues or that the producers concluded Morgan was simply a better fit for the character at the end of the day.

Either way, Jon Ham on paper it definitely would have been a possibly different interpretation of Negan’s character. But fans are happy with the character of Jeffrey Dean Morganthe actor makes a fabulous performance in the series and everyone already hails the possibility of a spin-off of the character, something that surely happens due to the great work of his interpreter.