The Walking Dead What will become of Carol at the end of the series?

After her departure from the spin-off that she was going to star alongside Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride talks about the future of her character at the end the walking dead

the star of Thand Walking DeadMelissa McBride has spoken about Carol’s future in the franchise after the main series ends and has confessed that her character has more stories to tell.

After appearing on all 11 seasons of TWD, McBride was set to star in a spin-off that would follow right after the main series finale, opposite Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon.

Finally McBride left his spin-off after it was announced that filming would take place in Europe, instead of Georgia, unlike the production. The Walking Dead. AMC shared that given the change in the filming location, she would not be able to participate in the upcoming series. After the announcement of her departure, McBride received support from the stars of TI have walking dead, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus.

What will happen to Carol?

With her character’s future now up in the air, Melissa McBride has spoken about Carol’s future after the end of the main series in an interview for Entertainment Weekly, in which the actress hinted that there may be more Carol appearances in the near future. of the franchise, though he kept quiet about where audiences might see it next.

“I feel like Carol has more stories to tell… I’ll leave it at that… I think she has more stories.”

Despite the spinoff moving forward with a focus solely on Daryl, Reedus has also been adamant that Carol will be seen again, though at this point it’s unclear which of the franchise’s spinoffs she’ll return in. the universe of The Walking Dead has spin-offs Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Tales of the Walking Dead. Along with the untitled Daryl series, there are two more series currently in development at AMC, one of which will focus on Lauren Cohan’s Maggie and Morgan’s Negan in New York City, while the other will follow Rick Grimes from Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s Michonne, returning to the franchise.

Given the plethora of The Walking Dead spin-offs that have been released and with more on the horizon, there are plenty of scenarios where McBride could appear as Carol after the end of the main series. If Carol manages to survive the upcoming series finale, the door would be open for the character to return and reunite with the other survivors of hers. Only time will tell what the future holds when the season 11 finale airs on November 20.