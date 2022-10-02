“The Walking Dead”: When and at what time are the last episodes of the final season released on Star +

The Serie “The Walking Dead“, starring Norman Reeduswill return with the premiere of episode 17 of its final season, which can be seen through the streaming platform in Star+.

This last installment was divided into three parts of eight episodes eachbeing issued on episode 16 of season 11 in April this year.

Star+ will release the first episode of the last part of the eleventh season for, later, post a new episode every week until on Sunday November 20, day on which the series finale

However, this will not be the last time that fans will see the protagonists, since two other spin-off productions are being prepared, one based on the character of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and another call”The Walking Dead: Dead City“which will have Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

daryl’s series is already being recorded in France and according ewfollows the story of how he “he wakes up to find himself somewhere on the European continent and tries to piece together what happened. How did it get there? How is she going to get home?”

When do the last episodes of the final season “The Walking Dead” premiere?

The new episode of “The Walking Dead” will be released on Sunday, October 2 through the streaming service on Star +.

What time does the final season of “The Walking Dead” premiere?

In Chile, “The Walking Dead” will be able to view chapter 17 at 11:00 p.m. same time as Argentina, while in Mexico, Colombia, Panama and Peru it will be at 9:00 p.m.

Watch here the trailer of the last episodes of the final season of “The Walking Dead”

