The Walking Dead Which Villain Returns? Alpha spin off to bring back villain Tales of The Walking Dead

What was just a rumor last week has now become a reality. One of the spin offs of The Walking Dead which is currently in development will bring back an iconic villainous figure from the main seriesat the same time that a new member was confirmed for the cast.

The series in question is Tales of The Walking Deadan anthology-style production that will feature six one-hour episodes with individual plots and no major connection, other than being set in the same apocalyptic world created by Robert Kirkman in the comics.

The fiction that was originally announced in 2020 has been filming since last January in Atlanta, with high expectations for its premiere, while adding new members to its cast list.

The Walking Dead: Which villain returns for the spin off series?

The antagonistic figure that fans will meet again will be none other than Alphathe leader of the Whisperers played by Samantha Morton.

Apparently, according to Deadline, it will be one of the highlights of the season, although it will obviously have to approach the story of Alpha from the perspective of a prequel, since it is known that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) murdered the woman by cutting off her head, to get the survivors to trust him by eliminating the main threat of the moment.

Meanwhile, apart from Morton, other actors confirmed for the cast are Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter) and Matt Medrano (Yellowstone).

They all add up to others like Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Terry Crews, Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, and Jillian Bell.