“The Walking Dead”: why Negan decided to leave | Jeffrey Dean Morgan | AMC Series | nnda nnlt | FAME

SPOILER ALERT. This post talks about the last episode issued by “The Walking Dead”: “No Other Way”. Thinking that Lauren Cohan’s character, Maggie, lured him into the DC subway tunnels to kill him to avenge Glenn, deny he refuses to help the widow walker escape in the chapter “Acheron: Part 1″.

Finally Maggie survives and the two enemies have a moment of tension to agree to a truce in order to free a war against the reapers and thus recover Meridian, as well as saving their shared home: Alexandria. Despite the friction, they manage to coexist.

On “broken promises”, Negan points out that he will fight in Maggie’s war with one important condition: “I do this for you, and we’re even. We are fine”to which she replies: “I don’t have to keep looking over my shoulder at you.”

Glenn, husband of Maggie, dies at the hands of Negan (Photo: AMC)

THE EXIT OF NEGAN IN THE LAST EPISODE OF “THE WALKING DEAD”

While Negan intended to make things right, he noted that Maggie mercilessly executes Leah’s villain squad on “No Other Way”. It is that moment when she realizes that Glenn’s wife is not going to change her position towards him, even if she promises over and over again.

“You were always going to do what you did, Maggie […]When it comes to me, promise or not, it’s only a matter of time before you make the same call. I won’t give you the chance to do it.” The former leader of the Saviors tells her, and then turns around and walks away from her: “I’m going to go my own way.”

Negan is played by actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Photo: AMC)

WHY DID NEGAN DECIDE TO LEAVE?

Jeffrey Dean Morganthe actor who plays Negan, told Brandon Davis that the self-exile of his character is due to the decision that Maggie made, because she does not feel that at some point she will come to her senses:

“He realizes that [Maggie] she’s not going to change her mind about how she feels about him and that she’s lost a bit […] Negan always prided himself on being in control of his emotions. Regardless of how horrible he’s done, he’s always had some sort of control, and he doesn’t feel like Maggie has much control. she is very unpredictable”.

Negan risked his life for her and by not receiving the same commitment from him, realize that his departure will be the best for both:

“I think actually is trying to help her a little. He’s had these kinds of moments where he’s tried to connect with her, and it really hasn’t worked. And I think he just says, ‘It’s better for me.’ leave at this point.’”

NEGAN’S REDEMPTION

After going undercover, beheading Alpha, and joining forces with Daryl to kill Beta and end the Whisperer War, Negan has shown quite a change.

“I think that kind of road he’s been on has been a long one. […]people like to say redemption, I don’t know if it’s redemptionbut seeing another side of Negan has been interesting. I think Negan had some big changes in the last few seasons that I’ve been in and that’s been a lot of fun to play.”