The walking dead world beyond 2, I know what you’ve done and new movies coming in October on Prime Video

Dog years tells the story of Stella, a clumsy, cynical, imaginative and tormented teenager. After a car accident that changes her life and in which a dog is also involved, she is convinced that her years should be counted like those of dogs: one is worth seven, and now that she is about to turn sixteen, in reality, she is a centennial.

For this reason, Stella believes she has little time left to live and decides to make a list of all the things she wants to do before she dies. With the help of her best friends, Nina and Giulio, the girl thus begins to live her life to the fullest, forging ahead for fear of not having time to do all the experiences. But the chance encounter with Matteo, a shy and introverted peer, will put everything into question, totally distorting his perspective.

The film is directed by Fabio Mollo, written by Mary Stella Brugiati and Alessandro Bosi and produced by Notorious Pictures.

In the cast Aurora Giovinazzo, Isabella Mottinelli, Federico Cesari, Luca Vannuccini, Marta Losito, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Paola Gioia Kaze Formisano, Sabrina Impacciatore and with a cameo performance by Achille Lauro.

MY NAME IS PAULI MURRAY

From 1 October exclusively on Prime Video

Original version, subtitled

Fifteen years before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus, a full decade before the US Supreme Court overturned distinct but equal legislation, Pauli Murray was already committed to fighting full-time for social justice.

A pioneering lawyer, activist, priestess and committed memorialist, Murray has shaped a longstanding litigation – as well as awareness about it – about gender and race equity. As a young African American who grew up in the segregated south, who also struggled with broader notions of gender identity, Pauli inherently understood what it meant to exist beyond previously accepted cultural categories and norms.

Both Pauli’s personal journey and his relentless commitment have foreshadowed some of the most politically important issues of our times. Told largely in Pauli’s own words, My Name is Pauli Murray it is a sincere tale of that unique and extraordinary journey. The documentary directed by Julie Cohen and Betsey West, who co-wrote it with Talleah Bridges McMahon, Julie Cohen and Cinque Northern, is produced by Talleah Bridges McMahon.

MOST DANGEROUS GAME

From 1 October in exclusive preview
on Prime Video

Original version, subtitled and dubbed

Dodge Maynard is a terminally ill man who, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife, agrees to participate in a deadly game in which he soon discovers that he is not the hunter, but the prey. In the cast Liam Hemsworth, Sarah Gadon, Christoph Waltz.

INFINITE

From 7 October exclusively on Prime Video

Original version, subtitled and dubbed

Evan McCauley has skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Seeking to self-heal and on the verge of mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infiniti” comes to her rescue, revealing that her memories are real.

The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, the cast includes: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson.

JUSTIN BIEBER: OUR WORLD

From 8 October exclusively on Prime Video

Original version, subtitled and dubbed

The Amazon Original documentary, directed by award-winning director Michael D. Ratner, closely chronicles the life of the international superstar and his first concert after a three-year hiatus, and is produced by Ratner’s own OBB Pictures, Bieber Time Films and Scooter Braun Films.

Justin Bieber: Our World leads viewers backstage, on stage and into the musical icon’s private universe as he prepares for the unprecedented concert “T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber”. After a three-year hiatus from the last show and venues that usually host concerts closed due to the pandemic, Bieber gives a thrilling performance to close 2020 on the roof of the Beverly Hilton Hotel with 240 guests and millions of fans streaming from all over. the world. The film follows Bieber and his close-knit team in the month leading up to the event, between rehearsals and the construction of a monumental stage in compliance with rigorous health and safety protocols. The documentary also captures personal moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey, in which they recover themselves.
AFTER 3

From 29 October in exclusive preview
on Prime Video

Original version, subtitled and dubbed

Info and trailers at this link.


