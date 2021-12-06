The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the origin of the zombie virus revealed!

After a decade of undead, it’s finally time to find out who and what gave rise to the zombie virus that started the universe of The Walking Dead. An epilogue that concludes the finale of the series of The Walking Dead: World Beyond connects to the first season of The Walking Dead, revealing an even more dangerous type of zombie and “spoiling” the hitherto unknown origin of the zombie virus that spread like wildfire around the world in 2010.

“Everyone is infected. If you die, you transform“. These are the words of the virologist of the CDC Doctor Edwin Jenner (Noah Emerich) whisper a Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in the final episode of the first season of The Walking Dead.

Here is the epilogue of The Walking Dead World Beyond

Ten years after the outbreak, a French woman (Carey Van Driest) retrieves and downloads the broadcasts broadcast by Dr. Jenner in 2010. The CDC (Center for Disease Control) studies zombie meat samples that are not “fresh”. The dead not fresh, Jenner says in the video, making it difficult to get an accurate picture of the biology involved.

The broadcasts date back to before Jenner’s wife died after being bitten by a zombie and promoted resuscitation research as “Test Subject 19″. In the video, Jenner reacts to data transmitted by the French: “Using heart plates as a host medium for steroid therapies to restart the circulatory system in hopes of shorting the brain, or perhaps regaining function to cause confusion, is an fascinating.”

A gunman (Oryan Landa) approaches the woman. We discover at that moment that it is one of the fugitive and fleeing “doctors”. Pre-recorded video plays in the background, with Jenner talking about the promising idea of ​​”activating systems to work against resuscitation.”

The man asks her if she is a member of Primula’s team. The woman replies no. He claims to be from the Violetta team. Threatening her, he orders her to reveal the whereabouts of Primula’s team.

Recording with Dr. Jenner – Credits: AMC

“They weren’t here when it happened,” he replies in French. “When you’ve all done what you’ve done. They were at the conference in Toledo. ”

The woman returned to that laboratory hoping to find them there, in that long-abandoned laboratory marked by a disturbing graffiti: “Les morts sont nes icl.“-” The dead are born here. ”

“I still had hope. I had to try. If they were to go back to their work here, ”the woman says,“ they could put an end to all of this. Even after all this time “.

The man raises the gun. “They should be dead. If they aren’t, and they somehow come back like you, we won’t put them in jail like the others. We will kill them. Finish this? You started it. All teams. Then … you made them even worse. ”

The man fires a single shot in the doctor’s back.

Let’s go back to hearing and seeing Dr. Jenner:

“I want to know more about these”variants cohorts‘which you referred to in our last communication. We haven’t seen anything like it here, nothing like it. ”

And here’s the twist:

After less than a minute the doctor revives. The new zombie gets up and very quickly reaches the armored door from where the gunman came out. The force with which the zombie hits the obstacle is incredible. He’s stronger, he’s faster, he’s angrier than any zombie we’ve seen so far.

“It was the French,” Jenner tells Rick’s group of Atlanta survivors in the season one finale The Walking Dead, “TS-19”. “They were the last to hold out, as far as I know. While our people ran away and committed suicide in the corridors, they stayed in the workshops until the end. They thought they were close to a solution. “

According to the man with the gun, the French have made matters worse – suggesting that the zombie virus or the modified zombie virus had been created by man.