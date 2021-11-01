the wall attacks Michelle Perera

The report cards of the first episode All Together Now 2021: Michelle and the controversy on the positive body

It ended the live broadcast of the first episode of the new edition of All Together Now 2021 with 14 competitorsi who performed in two rounds, the wall of one hundred music experts and the jury made up of Francesco Renga, Anna Tatangelo, Rita Pavone And J-Ax with the management of Michelle Hunziker. The ice was broken by Carola who sang a song of Stevie Wonder with Ariana Grande, Faith her performance was overall better than many others heard tonight (Grade 7). The second competitor of the episode was John who performed in a song by Last titled All This Is You, his performance was very insecure and scored 61 points in total (Grade 6). The third contestant of the evening was Michelle which brought a breath of fresh air to the Canale 5 show with a cover of Bad Girl by Donna Summer who immediately got the approval from the whole wall that gives her the coveted 100 points that the judges subsequently decide to lower her score to 95. The girl appeared feisty and with a very strong personality. After the performance, a strong controversy began on the positive body with Micol who attacked Michelle from the wall for how she treated the subject completely misrepresenting an utterance made as a joke by the competitor “if you want to vote me also for the question of body positive do mashed potato”. Frost falls in the study. It is up to Hunziker to temper the spirits and with a lot of class and attention (Rating 7.5).

The fourth competitor was Carlotta who performed in a cover of Once again by Fred De Palma with Ana Mena, his performance was the least liked by the wall and the jury sending the girl to the last place of her heat, the girl had to face the ultimate challenge winning it with a nice performance in the song Back to Black (Rated 6.5). The fifth performance of the evening fell to Giacomo Flights, a face already known to the public of musical programs due to his participation in The Voice 2, the contestant sang a song of the Queen, Somebody To Love who obtained 96 total votes, the judges choose to reward his beautiful performance by giving him the 4 points necessary to reach 100 and conquer the top of the podium. Gaetano he performed in Human of Rag’n’Bone Man, his performance convinced everyone, the competitor scored 84 total points after his performance (Grade 7). The last competitor of the first heat of All Together Now 2021 has been Michelangelo Falcone who performed on a cover of Girls Like You of the Maroon 5 with Cardi B, his confidence on stage amazed all the judges who awarded him with a total score of 83 (Grade 7).

All Together Now 2021, the performances of the second run of the episode

The second run of All Together Now 2021 it started with a bang thanks to the performance of Samir Abass who performed on a cover of Heart Song by Michael Jackson who got 93 votes from the wall, the guy is managed to reach the coveted 100 thanks to the votes of Rita Pavone and J-Ax (Rating 7.5). Priscilla is the second competitor of the second heat who has chosen to sing Also Fragile by Elisa, a performance that does not convince the wall that gives her 52 points, with the intervention of the judges between votes given and votes removed, the girl scores 56 points. (Rating 6.5). The third competitor is called Matteo, a young traffic cop who performs in a cover of the trio Il Volo, Great Love. His performance was ruined by a cue taken by the boy because of too much emotion, his performance totals 52 points, we hope that in the next episodes he will be able to show his talent without jarring (Grade 6).

After Matteo it was the turn of Jalisse that has amazed the wall with a cover of Ben E. King, Stand By Me also inserting a rap verse written by her inside. Her performance also positively surprised all the judges who saw her as a true artist (Grade 8). Another competitor who surprised the jury was Vincenzo who sang A million things to tell you about Ermal Meta getting 98 points from the wall arrivando to 100 thanks to the votes of Anna Tatangelo (Vote 8). The last two competitors of the second heat did not surprise the wall very much, after Vincenzo it was the turn of Glory who performed in a cover of de The representative of Lista, Amare. (Rating 6.5). The task of closing the first episode of All Together Now fell to Alice who performed in a cover of I Think what you wait by Dua Lipa, hers was the least voted performance of the whole heat characterized by errors and insecurities that cost her the final challenge from which she was defeated and had to abandon the race (Grade5).

The vote to the judges for the first episode of All Together Now 2021

For this edition of All Together Now 2021 the jury was made up of Francesco Renga in the shoes of bad judge, his judgments were objective even with respect to the totality of the performances, very often he wanted to lower the total score of the exhibition or confirm the judgment of the wall, if it had been for him tonight there would not have been 100 (Score 7). Anna Tatangelo tonight he turned the spotlight on himself because of a little controversy with a member of the wall over sunglasses, while the rest was a objective judge, but more wide-sleeve than Renga (Grade 7). Rita Pavone she is an outspoken woman, she said what she thought of all the contestants, without fear of looking bad (Grade 7), Also J-Ax he had a coherent evening with the other judges, but he was the one who most awarded the maximum points, 5, to allow the competitors to reach the top (Grade 7). Michelle Hunziker she was a noteworthy presenter, with a word of comfort to all the contestants who hadn’t had a great performance and also to those who amazed her. Noteworthy is the tribute to Raffaella Carrà in which she performed together with Anna Tatangelo and Rita Pavone (Grade 8).

