The Walt Disney Company and Starz join forces in Latin America with a joint offer – PressPerú

Lime,.- Starting today, two global entertainment streaming companies, The Walt Disney Company and STARZ, are offering consumers the ability to jointly access Star+, Disney+ and STARZPLAY services in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

The bundled offer is only available on the Disney+ and Star+ sites (www.disneyplus.com and www.starplus.com), and provides subscriptions to Star+, Disney+ and STARZPLAY for the following price* in local currency based on territory:

Argentina: AR$1,150

Brazil: R$55.90

Chile: CLP 12,500

Colombia: COP 49,900

Ecuador: $17.99

Mexico: MXN 309

Peru: PEN 55.90

*Final price in some territories may vary due to third party charges.

Once subscribed, users must download each apps on your compatible device and enjoy the content offered by each platform:

Star+ combines live sports content from ESPN and general entertainment with animated comedies such as “The Simpson” , “Futurama” Y «Family Guy» ; movies like “ FREE GUY: TAKING CONTROL ” , “ KING’S MAN: THE ORIGIN ” Y “ THE VALET ” ; fan favorite series like “This Is Us” , “The Walking Dead” , “Grey’s Anatomy” Y “The Kardashians” ; and original productions from Latin America such as “It Wasn’t My Fault: Mexico” , “The protectors” , «Alternative Therapy» , “The gallant. TV changed, he didn’t.” , “What you didn’t know about humor” Y “Bios. Lives that marked yours» .

, Y ; movies like “ , Y ; fan favorite series like , , Y ; and original productions from Latin America such as , , , , Y . On Disney+, subscribers can enjoy recent movie releases like NET from Disney and Pixar, CHARM of Walt Disney Animation Studios and DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS from Marvel Studios; the most acclaimed series The Mandalorian , boba fett book Y Obi-Wan Kenobi starwars, The Right Stuff from National Geographic; hawk eye , Moon Knight Y Ms Marvel from Marvel Studios, exclusive premieres such as the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ; and original productions from Latin America such as disney intertwined Y It was always me .

from Disney and Pixar, of Walt Disney Animation Studios and from Marvel Studios; the most acclaimed series , Y starwars, from National Geographic; , Y from Marvel Studios, exclusive premieres such as the second season of ; and original productions from Latin America such as Y . STARZPLAY, the international service of streaming STARZ, offers an exclusive catalog of programming premium which includes STARZPLAY’s Spanish-language original series such as the acclaimed drama “Miss 89”, set in the dark glamor of 1980s Mexico, starring Ilse Salas and Bárbara López; and the thriller of Science fiction “The shelter”, starring Alberto Guerra and Ana Claudia Talancón, which opens today. STARZPLAY subscribers also have exclusive access to hit STARZ original series starring world-class stars the same day they premiere in the United States, including: the explosive “Power Universe” executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; black comedy “Shining Vale” with Courtney Cox; and the modern version of the American Watergate scandal, starring Oscar® winners Julia Roberts and Sean Penn “gaslit”. Other notable series include the cross between comedy and period drama “The Great” starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult; plus a library of blockbuster movies ensuring hundreds of hours of entertainment with hit movie franchises like Twilight Y The Hunger Games.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related