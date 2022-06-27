The Walt Disney Company and STARZ Launch Joint Offering

Argentina: AR$1,150

Brazil: R$55.90

Chile: CLP 12,500

Colombia: COP 49,900

Ecuador: $17.99

Mexico: MXN 309

Peru: PEN 55.90

Once subscribed, users must download each app on their compatible device and enjoy the content offered by each platform:

Star+ combines live sports content from ESPN and general entertainment with animated comedies like “The Simpsons,” “Futurama” and “Family Guy”; movies like “Free Guy: Taking Over,” “King’s Man: Origins” and ” El Valey”; fan-favorite series such as “This Is Us”, “The Walking Dead”, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Kardashians”; and original productions from Latin America such as “It wasn’t my fault: Mexico”, “Los Protectors”, “Alternative Therapy”, “The heartthrob. TV changed, he didn’t”, “What you didn’t know about humor” and “Bios. Lives that marked yours.

In Disney+, subscribers can enjoy recent theatrical releases such as RED from Disney and Pixar, Charm from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Marvel Studios; acclaimed series such as The Mandalorian, The Star Wars Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, National Geographic’s The Right Stuff; Hawkeye, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel from Marvel Studios, exclusive premieres as the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; and original productions from Latin America such as Disney Interlaced and It Was Always Me.

STARZPLAY, STARZ’s international streaming service, offers an exclusive catalog of premium programming including STARZPLAY’s Spanish-language original series such as the acclaimed drama “Señorita 89,” set in the dark glamor of 1980s Mexico, starring Ilse Salas and Barbara Lopez; and the science fiction thriller “El Refugio”, starring Alberto Guerra and Ana Claudia Talancón, which opens today.

STARZPLAY subscribers also have exclusive access to hit STARZ original series starring world-class stars the same day they premiere in the U.S., including: Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s explosive “Power Universe” ; the black comedy “Shining Vale” with Courteney Cox; and the modern version of the American Watergate scandal, starring Oscar winners Julia Roberts and Sean “Gaslit” Penn. Other notable series include the period comedy/drama crossover “The Great” starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult; plus a library of blockbuster movies ensuring hundreds of hours of entertainment from hit movie franchises like Twilight and The Hunger Games.