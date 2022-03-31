The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33

The world of music is in mourning. Thomas Anthony Parker, better known simply as Tom Parker, dies after a year of fighting against the Cancer of brain

The member of The Wanted He died at the age of 33. The news was confirmed by his wife Kelsey, with whom the British had two children: Aurelia, two years old and Bodhi, one.

“With the greatest regret of our hearts, We confirm that Tom passed away peacefully today with his entire family by his side. Our hearts are broken. Tom was the center of our world and we cannot imagine life without her contagious smile and energetic presence.

“We are really grateful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all join together to make sure Tom’s light continues to shine for your beautiful children Kelsey said via social networks.

Tom Parker: “I want to stay and be the best version I can”

In addition, Kelsey thanked everyone who cared for Tom during his illness, noting that the artist battled brain cancer to the end. At age 32, Tom was diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma.

The artist showed his fight against the disease through the documentary Inside My Head.

“The future looked fantastic and suddenly everything changed. It’s so hard to think about the future. I don’t want to know… I don’t think you know how you feel about death until you face it. I’m going to die? That is the most important question… I want to stay and be the best version I can. (…) I don’t want people to treat me differently just because I have something, I think that’s something that was always in my head”, Parker opened up in late 2021.

Rest in peace Tom Parker.