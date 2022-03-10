the war also increases tensions in the agri-food markets

The price increases records in the world of energy and agricultural raw materials are due to many factors and the repercussions have now become evident also to final consumers, after several months of ‘silent’ increase. A few weeks ago, in fact, the Italian agri-food industry celebrated the passing of the historic milestone of 50 billion euros in exports and now it has to deal not only with the increase in production costs, but also with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As the Ismea (Institute of Services for the Agricultural Food Market) underlines in an analysis on the subject, the outbreak of the conflict was inserted in a context of tensions on the cereals markets that had not been seen since the previous price crisis of 2007. -2008. These tensions see Italy particularly vulnerable due to its dependence on foreign countries for grain and maize supplies.

From the analysis of Ismea it appears that common wheat, durum wheat and corn have reached, both in Italy and abroad, prices never reached before. However, not everything is directly attributable to the war and, above all, the dynamics underlying the blaze vary depending on the product. Durum wheat, for example, reached its maximum price in December 2021. In this case, the instability was mainly caused by the supply gap that was created after the collapse of crops in Canada (-60%). main world exporter and the decline recorded by other important producing countries. In global durum wheat supplies, the role of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is practically non-existent, as production is concentrated in Europe, Canada, the USA, Turkey and Algeria.

Different this is the case of common wheat, where the Russian and Ukrainian share of world production reaches 14% (16% if we also consider Kazakhstan). With regard to this product, therefore, the instability of the area is being reflected in the main international trading centers. However, exports of Russian and Ukrainian soft wheat only affect Italian imports by 6% (2020 figure). For corn, on the other hand, the race to the upside was triggered months ago by the whirlwind growth in Chinese demand, linked to the restart of pig production after the swine fever epidemic, while the subsequent increases are a reflection of the climate of uncertainty of recent days. .

The other one face of the problem concerns our exports to the countries involved in the conflict. Italy is among the main suppliers of agri-food products in Moscow, in first place for wines and sparkling wines, spared from the trade restrictions launched in 2014, with the embargo triggered following the annexation of the Crimea by Russia. In addition to alcoholic beverages, we therefore mainly exported coffee and pasta to the country. While our role as buyers is negligible.

How long on the other hand, as regards trade with Ukraine, Italy is the second supplier of agri-food products in Kiev and in tenth place among the client countries. However, even there, historically, products with high added value are exported, such as wine, coffee and pasta, even if the most important item is represented by chewing or snuff. With respect to imports, Ismea highlights that our country occupies the tenth place among the destinations of Ukrainian products, in fact we buy from Ukraine about 3% of its exports, especially raw sunflower oils (60% of the total imported), corn (13% of supplies) and common wheat (5%).

© Reserved reproduction

