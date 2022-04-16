The war and the pandemic have put beliefs that seemed like granite in check

The war in Ukraine and the pandemic have caused a cycle change that has changed the perception that the Spanish and Europeans had about many things that they thought were granite, such as the stability of the EU, the strength and wisdom of German politics, the convenience of alternative energies, the danger of nuclear energy, the Euribor at its lowest, the distance from populist parties, the bad reputation of weapons and even the Pax Europea. They were concepts that seemed eternal. Now there is new approaches.

Germany, a locomotive that derails

Germany has always been model of the last decades, even after the 2008 crisis. Now it is the antimodel. For example, German foreign policy since the days of Willy Brandt in the sixties it consisted of bring Russia closer to Europe through an “Ostpolitik”, which included doing more and more business with the Russians. Gerhard Schröeder, Socialist Chancellor (1998-2005), even became an adviser to the Russian gas company Gazprom. Angela Merkel was the paradigm, financing a gas pipeline, the Nordstream II, to bring more Russian gas directly to Germany. Today many Germans come with Disgust that your country is funding Russia’s war, the invasion and the deaths (Germany pays 2,000 million euros to Russia for the gas), and that it cannot stop it because they depend on Russian gas to survive. Consequently, the current German president, Frank-Walter Steinmaier, has been banned from visiting Ukraine. And the Hannover 96 soccer team has suppressed Schröder’s membership card for his links to Russian companies.

nuclear is good

For years, European energy policy has consisted of denigrate the nuclear and shut down nuclear power plants. This is what Germany and Spain have done. With the rise in the price of electricity throughout 2021 and in 2022 due to the high dependence on gas sources, the European Commission decided to approve a proposal for nuclear energy to be considered under the green taxonomy, and receive aid in the next years. Seeing is believing. Even the most intense supporters of nuclear energy would never have dreamed of it.

The design of the electricity bill, the cause of our problems

To promote investment in renewable energies such as wind or solar, the European Commission decided that the price of electricity would be created through the system called marginalist: the last energy to enter to produce electricity would be the most that would set the price for all energy sources each day. In other words, priority would be given first to green energies, and lastly, to the most polluting. This was done so that at energy companies would find it more useful to invest in wind or solar power plants, since they would receive “benefits from heaven” when the more expensive rates for gas plants came into operation. Now it has been seen that this system distorts prices because, at current prices (the highest in history), when gas comes into operation, it is a very strong blow to consumers.

Green energies are very green

The great energy commitment of the European Union is green energy: wind, solar, hydraulic. Nobody disputes it, not even the supporters of nuclear energy. The problem is that they are not independent energies: if the wind doesn’t blow, the days are short or there is a drought, there is no way to produce a single watt. That is why there are other plants that work 24 hours a day, every day of the year: nuclear, gas, coal, petroleum derivatives… The last three are highly polluting. But that’s what there is. Germanywhat has closed almost all its nuclear power plants is today the most polluting country of Europe because it is burning more coal than ever.

Spain paralyzed those it had under construction and abandoned the plans to build more. The remaining ones, which have seven reactors, are supposed to close between 2027 and 2035. Will that promise be fulfilled, after learning that the European Commission has changed its plans? In the meantime, we continue consuming polluting fuels. In 2021, the world broke the historical record for the use of fossil fuels to produce electricity, according to statistics from BP Statistical Review: more than 16,000 terawatt hours produced by coal, gas and oil.

Making weapons is good

The left-wing parties were opposed to giving concessions to the Spanish arms industry, one of the largest in the world, the seventh to be precise. Spain manufactures and exports frigates, corvettes, riot gear, Ajax armored vehicles, aerial refueling planes, freighters such as the A-400M, ammunition, explosive devices, fuses, naval equipment, fire control systems, hunting cartridges, bombs and even thermal cameras. According to figures from the Ministry of Defense, the industry annual turnover of 6,000 million euros (2019 figures). In the Registry of Companies of the General Directorate of Armament and Material, there are 373 companies. The workforce is 295,000 jobs. The Spanish government is going to increase public spending on Defense, taking advantage of the change of opinion of the Spaniards. Fourteen years ago, a report by the Elcano Institute (Spanish public opinion and the missions of the armed forces abroad, 2008) indicated that the majority of Spaniards were pacifists and called for reduce the budget of the Ministry of Defense. Talking about war would have been taboo. Today public opinion is not opposed to sending weapons to Ukraine. He sees it with good eyes.

Globalization has its holes

No country can manufacture everything it needs or everything it consumes. For that it exists international trade: you give me bananas, I give you cement. Globalization as a phenomenon is something natural and ancient. The difference with the modern world is the extension of it to unimaginable scales and the crossing of strategic red lines. For example, Spain had been one of the greats sunflower oil producers, but since serious trade began with Ukraine, sunflower cultivation was left in the hands of this country (the breadbasket of Europe). Spain continued to be a major consumer: 180 million liters in 2020. So the war has put things in their place, showing that delegating so much sunflower oil to Ukrainians has made us dependent. The same thing happened with masks and respirators in hospitals. Globalization has these risks, which have existed and will exist, but which have become evident in an extraordinary situation.

stability is not stable

Since the Second World War, the construction of the European Union has consisted of expand the number of countries to broaden the foundations of stability. And in fact it has been achieved: it is the longest period of peace in the history of Europe, at least that is recorded in the annals of the continent. And it has also been a period where the Union has managed to emerge from economic crises with common aid and protection policies. But inflation is destroying that stability. The clumsy design of energy policythe excessive dependence on Russia, and the war they have carried the inflation to levels not seen for 40 years. In February, inflation in the euro countries was 5.8%. It’s supposed to European Central Bank would never allow it to exceed the 2% barrier. The red lines have already been crossed. To keep the economy flowing and prevent it from stalling due to the pandemic, the European Central Bank has been pumping money into countries for two years, which has also contributed to inflation in recent months. That is going to end next summer, according to what the president of the institution, Christine Lagarde, has dropped.

Negative rates are already positive

On the 12th day of this month of April 2022 the Euribor rose to 0.005%. Unusual. Since January 2016, the Euribor had had a negative monthly average, which has made it possible to obtain very low mortgage prices for European consumers. Analysts affirm that this is going to end and that soon it will return to positive numbers. The impact on mortgages will not wait when the time comes for the review. For families, it will be a new headache, as they had become accustomed to a negative Euribor.

Political radicalism is already here

Professor Rafael Pampillón, an economist and professor at IE Business School and CEU San Pablo University, published a book this year titled “When Voters Lose Their Patience” (McGraw Hill, 2022). His thesis is that periodically there are pendulum swings in the tastes of voters because the rulers err in their economic policies. History has shown that in most cases the voters end up punishing them. When Cristóbal Montoro, former Minister of Finance, and Ana de Palacio, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the book at IE University in Madrid, they associated the book’s theses with what is currently happening in Europe and could happen in the future. future. First, one energy crisis product of the clumsy strategy of Germany and Europe. Second, a high level of taxes at a time when families are suffering from inflation. For this reason, Montoro immediately requested “a reduction in direct taxes”, which could be done, since “Spain is achieving the highest collection in its history.” What will happen if European governments do not respond? If we look at the rest of Europe, it is falling into the populism announced by Pampillón.

The emergence of far right movements it is “a response to the growing dissatisfaction of an important part of the population of developed countries”. Pampillón mentioned as causes “the increase in inequality in the distribution of income, caused by the serious world economic crisis, which had resulted in an increase in unemployment and a reduction in wages in the less privileged groups”. One fact is striking: in the first round of the French presidential elections on April 10, 52% of voters voted for candidates from the extreme right or the extreme left. And the more moderate parties such as the Socialist or the Conservative have vanished. Political radicalism was not something reserved for small groups of voters. It’s here. Is the world order changing?