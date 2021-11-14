The war between China and the United States behind the no-vax protests. Secret services on alert for the yellow shadows – Il Tempo





Luigi Bisignani November 14, 2021

Dear director, no vax no pax: but are we really sure that the demonstrators who inflame Trieste are so peaceful? And why Trieste, now also closely followed by Gorizia, has suddenly become the European capital of the anti-vaccine protest? Many clues lead to alarming conclusions, as the Anti-Mafia Parliamentary Commission is investigating, which has already heard on the spot Authorities and investigators regarding a dossier on possible infiltrations by extreme fringes, and not only, of the mafia type. The port has always been considered strategic and almost two billion euros in funding should be allocated to the Friuli Venezia Giulia region. La Dia, Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza are strengthening their principals, as well as Aise and Aisi. Our Security Services monitor the comings and goings to Trieste and Gorizia of Russians and Chinese who, under the growing pressure of Biden’s United States, may have an interest in keeping an outbreak of protest alive in the industrial heart of Europe. Trieste, precisely because it has no natural obstacles on the mainland, has always been the natural gateway to and from South-Eastern Europe (the Balkans, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Turkey). It is crossed by the so-called Corridor V that connects Lisbon to Kiev, one of the main traffic routes for high-speed railway lines envisaged by the EU. With its port, the first in terms of goods traffic in Italy, it is also a fundamental hub for both the maritime traffic of the South-East of the Mediterranean with directives towards the Suez Canal and the Black Sea and of the land ones towards the Center-North of Italy. Europe (Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland) with final outlet in the North Sea and the Baltic.





It was the Empress Maria Theresa of Austria, in 700, who transformed Trieste into the port of Vienna for the maritime trade of her Empire. Following this, the city developed rapidly, with the birth of an important banking-insurance-industrial center constituted over time by Generali, Ras and Fincantieri. This is why the image of Trieste today as the “Woodstock dei no vax” is not very convincing and the first ones to disbelieve it are the people of Trieste themselves. Those who paralyze the city bring the entire “Alps-Adriatic” region to its knees at a historic moment in which immigration from Afghanistan, and beyond, risks invading Europe and in which the Belarusian leader Lukashenko speaks of a blockade of energy supplies. In fact, direct energy to Austria and Bavaria and goods destined north to the Hanseatic ports pass through the port of Trieste. In short, Trieste reproduces, in miniature and by proxy, the confrontation between Chinese and Anglo-Americans. There is no shortage of clues. The first: the president of the Port System Authority is Zeno D’Agostino, whose real Achilles heel are precisely the “Chinese shadows”. In fact, his signature of the key agreement on the Silk Road and Chinese were the flags waved by the dockers when D’Agostino was temporarily removed from office by order of the Anac. Banners now rolled up and replaced by no vax banners. The second clue: the mysterious death of Liu Zhan, a senior official of the Chinese apparatus who every week shuttled between the capital and Trieste, buried in Verano after a funeral ceremony in the presence of the Chinese ambassador in Rome and many “colleagues »Who came specially from Friuli-Venezia Giulia. Third and final clue: the Postal Police – especially after the denunciation of Governor Fedriga, according to which the most troubled demonstrators with black bloc experiences are not from Trieste – is investigating the sophisticated forms of recruitment that pass through the dark web, as well as the much discussed the “Telegram” app, and on the paramilitary occupation of the amateur radio network whose frequencies are assigned by the Ministry of the Interior.





The final clue, to try to understand what lies beneath, are the increasingly frequent visits of American diplomats to Trieste. That of consul Robert Needham in July, however, was particularly “vigorous” and one of his reports went straight to the State Department in the desks dedicated to Italy and the Balkans. The French security services are also active and blocked some pseudo no vax demonstrators at the border, already known for having created unrest at the time of the Tav. The Elysée, in fact, does not want any hitch caused by French citizens in Italy before the so-called signing of the so-called Quirinal Treaty between Paris and Rome, on which the economic adviser of Palazzo Chigi, the omniscient and omnipresent Francesco Giavazzi and the Minister of Innovation, the former Vodafone Vittorio, are working on in these hours – it is not known for what title. Colao. Articles 2 and 7 concerning Defense and Space are written keeping in the dark the ministers of competence, Lorenzo Guerini (Defense) and Giancarlo Giorgetti (Economic development), as well as the senior military major states. The usual “one-man-show” by Mario Draghi which has now ousted Parliament or a strategy for the benefit of foreign powers, as the possible sale of the national champion Oto Melara to the Franco-Germans of Knds rather than to Fincantieri seems to confirm. most dynamic Italian public company? Mysteries to which the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta is perhaps no stranger who, not surprisingly, has spent the last few years in Parisian bistros, and not only those. Ah, les italiens …



