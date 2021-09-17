The war between Rai and Mediaset (to the detriment of viewers)

The disrespectful chess games with schedules

For the first evening of Wednesday, September 15, the schedules and promos announced on Rai 1 the old movie Pretty Woman, on Rai2 the new episodes of the series Inspector Coliandro come on Channel 5 the new fiction Light of your eyes. Eventually on Rai1 it went on the air Inspector Montalbano scheduled for the following day, the film on Rai2 The sun at midnight and the film on Canale5 Family suddenly. Postponed to next week Inspector Coliandro And Light of your eyes. Reason for the changes? A game of chess.

To the attacking move of Canale5 with Light of yours eyes, Rai1 would have thought of responding with something more robust than not Pretty Woman (with all due respect to Richard Gere And Julia Roberts). Then nothing better than a Montalbano who did his duty even in the replica of the replica on Wednesday (3,212,000 viewers). He had also done so on Monday against Big Brother Vip (3,669,000 to 2,860,000). At that point, Canale5’s counter-move was triggered, which moved the fiction with Anna Valle And Giuseppe Zeno. Rai2 did the same to avoid the war in the family by postponing the sui generis policeman played by seven days Giampaolo Morelli cornered by the bulky colleague of superior grade and appeal. However, those who do not want to wait until the 22nd can see each other Coliandro preview on RaiPlay.

