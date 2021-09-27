News

the war continues for Château Miraval

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

And to think that it was the symbolic place of their love. Scenario of holidays and unforgettable memories, one above all, their wedding in 2014. Today Château Miraval is the subject of the dispute in the last act of the very long, very bitter and very expensive divorce of the Brangelina. As we read on the very informed Page Six, Brad Pitt allegedly filed a new lawsuit against Angelina Jolie, accusing her of trying to sell her half of the castle by denying him the right of “pre-emption and profit”.

an aerial view taken on may 31, 2008 in le val, southeastern france, shows the chateau miraval, a vineyard estate owned by us businessman tom bove us actors brad pitt and angelina jolie are relocating to the chateau, a local official told afp afp photo michel gangne ​​photo credit should read michel gangneafp via getty images

Chateau Miraval, the castle in the south of France owned by the Brangelina

MICHEL GANGNEGetty Images

The Castle in the South of France complete with a vineyard worth 164 million dollars (140 million euros) belongs 50% to Quimicum, a Pitt company and 50% to Jolie’s Nouvel: according to the American actor’s lawyers, who took the case to court in Luxembourg, the actress recently landed on Insta would have “used devious means to try to get her ex-husband out of a lucrative real estate deal. “How? By selling his 50 percent stake without giving Pitt the first option to buy it, thereby violating their agreement that” requesting permission from each other. ‘more if they ever wanted to sell their shares “.

paris, france july 22 angelina jolie, pax thien jolie, zahara marley jolie and knox leon jolie are seen leaving the guerlain store on the champs elysees on july 22, 2021 in paris, france photo by pierre suugc images

Loading...
Advertisements
Angelina with her children during their stay in Paris last June

Pierre SuuGetty Images

“Angelina is trying to take revenge on Brad in all ways,” say some people of Pitt’s entourage always interviewed by Page Six, “this is yet another attempt by Jolie to circumvent the rules and fail in her obligations.” But is it really so?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The most sensitive point of the divorce remains the custody of their six children Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and the twins Vivienne and Nox, 12. Angelina continues to ask for exclusive custody, hinting without too many words, as in the last interview with The Guardian, the violent and abusive nature of the ex-husband. Pitt was awarded joint custody in June, a decision Jolie vowed to fight with all her might. No, the happy end to Mr & Mrs Smith does not seem to be contemplated.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

309
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
258
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
139
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
101
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
88
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
87
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
86
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
85
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
77
News

Emmy Awards 2021: from “The Crown” to Kate Winslet, here are all the winners
72
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top