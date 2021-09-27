the war continues for Château Miraval

And to think that it was the symbolic place of their love. Scenario of holidays and unforgettable memories, one above all, their wedding in 2014. Today Château Miraval is the subject of the dispute in the last act of the very long, very bitter and very expensive divorce of the Brangelina. As we read on the very informed Page Six, Brad Pitt allegedly filed a new lawsuit against Angelina Jolie, accusing her of trying to sell her half of the castle by denying him the right of “pre-emption and profit”.

Chateau Miraval, the castle in the south of France owned by the Brangelina MICHEL GANGNEGetty Images

The Castle in the South of France complete with a vineyard worth 164 million dollars (140 million euros) belongs 50% to Quimicum, a Pitt company and 50% to Jolie’s Nouvel: according to the American actor’s lawyers, who took the case to court in Luxembourg, the actress recently landed on Insta would have “used devious means to try to get her ex-husband out of a lucrative real estate deal. “How? By selling his 50 percent stake without giving Pitt the first option to buy it, thereby violating their agreement that” requesting permission from each other. ‘more if they ever wanted to sell their shares “.

Angelina with her children during their stay in Paris last June Pierre SuuGetty Images

“Angelina is trying to take revenge on Brad in all ways,” say some people of Pitt’s entourage always interviewed by Page Six, “this is yet another attempt by Jolie to circumvent the rules and fail in her obligations.” But is it really so?

The most sensitive point of the divorce remains the custody of their six children Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and the twins Vivienne and Nox, 12. Angelina continues to ask for exclusive custody, hinting without too many words, as in the last interview with The Guardian, the violent and abusive nature of the ex-husband. Pitt was awarded joint custody in June, a decision Jolie vowed to fight with all her might. No, the happy end to Mr & Mrs Smith does not seem to be contemplated.

