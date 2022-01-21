The war for the Zara brand: Pasta beats the Spanish low-cost fashion giant Inditex

The battle for the use of the brand is won by the Venetian pasta factory, the oldest of the Iberian group in the food sector, which will also have to take a step back due to its extensions in the catering sector

TREVISO. Pasta Zara wins over Zara. Inditex, the Iberian group of the well-known clothing brand, will not be able to extend the Zara brand to its catering services. This was announced by Bugnion, a leading company in Italy and Europe in industrial and intellectual property consultancy, first for the number of European patent filings, which reports on “an important success of the Bugnion Legal team in the defense of Ffauf Italia, a company from Treviso. specialized in the catering sector, known for the ” Pasta Zara ” brand, against the well-known clothing brand Zara, belonging to the Iberian group Inditex “.

Following a long legal battle, a note reads, Ffauf Italia has managed to protect and defend its brand, also in the name of Zara but registered for food products, in Italy, as early as 1969, and subsequently also in several countries of the European Union, presenting an opposition to the expansionist aims of the Spanish group in the world of food.

The defense of Ffauf in the dispute with Inditex, which lasted for over a decade, was entrusted to the legal team of Bugnion. The Court of the European Union, to which the opposition was presented, confirmed the decision of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (Euipo) to reject Inditex’s request to extend its brand to catering services and to coffee shops.

” A sentence that sees us very satisfied – explains the Bugnion Legal team, made up of the lawyers Paolo Creta, Benedetta Costa, Martina Lazzarotto, together with the consultant Marchi and Design Mauro Bronzini -. Despite the tenacity and hatred of the counterpart, we clearly demonstrated how the ” Pasta Zara ” brand was much earlier than the request made by Inditex, dating back to 2010.

In fact, Ffauf is a brand that has its origins in the 1930s, when the grandfather of the 4 brothers who currently manage the company decided to move his factory to Zadar, Croatia, to expand his business in the production of pasta – clarify the lawyers of Bugnion -. Later there was the civil war in the former Yugoslavia, which led to the closure of the factory and the return to Italy, until in the 1960s the top management decided to associate the name Zara with their pasta in memory of their grandfather and that first factory. made in Croatia ”.

The ruling of the Court of the European Union represents only the last piece of a very articulated and complex judicial matter, but that of Ffauf can be considered a great result obtained against an international giant. ” Thanks to painstaking research we were able to bring sufficient evidence to demonstrate the full use by Ffauf of the Zara brands in the food sector (not only for pasta but also for related products, with the Le Delizie Zara brand ) – continues Bugnion’s team of lawyers – a circumstance that led the Court of the European Union to confirm the opinion of the Appeals Commission of the EUipo, according to which the granting of the Zara brand of Inditex for catering services would have harmed the exclusive right belonging to Ffauf. ”