The war in the “breadbasket of the world” threatens the food supply

BARCELONA.— Russian tanks and missiles besieging Ukraine also threaten the food supply and livelihoods of people in Europe, Africa and Asia who depend on the fertile fields in the Black Sea region, known as the “breadbasket of the world”. ”.

Ukrainian farmers have been forced to stop tending their fields while millions of people flee, fight or try to stay alive in the country. Ports have closed and are not shipping wheat and other staples around the world to produce bread, noodles and animal feed. And there are fears that Russia, another agricultural power, could see its grain exports disrupted by Western sanctions.

Although there have been no global disruptions to wheat supplies yet, prices are up 55% from the week before the invasion, between fears about what may happen next. If the war continues, countries dependent on Ukraine’s reliable wheat exports could face shortages as early as July, Arnaud Petit, director of the International Grains Council, told The Associated Press.

That could create insecurity and push more people into poverty in places like Egypt and Lebanon, where government-subsidized bread is a centerpiece of the diet. In Europe, authorities are bracing for a possible shortage of Ukrainian products and rising cattle feed prices, which could push up the cost of meat and dairy products if producers are forced to pass the cost on to farmers. consumers.

Between the two of them, Russia and Ukraine produce nearly a third of the world’s wheat and barley exports. Ukraine is also a major supplier of corn and a global leader in sunflower oil, which is used to produce food. The war could cut into food supplies just as prices were at their highest levels since 2011.

A prolonged conflict would have a major impact some 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) away, in Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer. Around a third of the population lives in poverty and millions of people depend for their survival on subsidized bread made from Ukrainian grain.

“Wars imply scarcity, and scarcity implies (price) increases,” Ahmed Salah, a 47-year-old father of seven, said in Cairo. “Any rise will be catastrophic, not just for me, but for most people.”

“Wheat, corn, oils, barley, flour, are extremely important for food security (…) especially in the poorest areas of the planet”, explained Anna Nagurney, a professor specializing in supply chains, logistics and economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Now that men are being called to arms in Ukraine, he noted, “Who is going to take care of the harvest? Who is going to take care of the transportation?

The Egyptian state procurement agency for wheat, which normally buys heavily from Russia and Ukraine, had to cancel two orders in less than a week: one due to overpricing, the other due to a lack of companies offering to sell its supplies. A sharp increase in the global price of wheat could severely affect Egypt’s ability to maintain bread prices at their current subsidized level.

“Bread is heavily subsidized in Egypt, and successive governments have found that reductions in those subsidies are the straw that must be kept out of the cup at all costs,” said Mirette Mabrouk, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, in a recent analysis.

War-torn Syria recently announced it would cut spending and ration basic goods. In nearby Lebanon, where a massive explosion at the port of Beirut destroyed the country’s main grain stores in 2020, authorities are trying to make up for an expected shortage of wheat, as 60% of its supply comes from Ukraine. They are in talks with the United States, India and Canada to find other sources for a country already mired in financial collapse.

Even before the war threatened to hit sub-Saharan Africa’s wheat supplies, people in Kenya were calling on social media for lower food prices as inflation eroded their spending power. Now they prepare for the worst.

African countries imported $4 billion worth of Russian agricultural products in 2020, of which 90% was wheat, said Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at the South African Chamber of Agricultural Commerce.

In Nigeria, flour mills believe that the shortage of Russian wheat supply will affect the price of products such as bread, a common staple in Africa’s most populous country.

“All of us have to look elsewhere” in the future, said Tope Ogun of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, one of the four largest wheat millers in Nigeria. “We might not get what we need and there’s probably going to be a price increase.”

Nigeria has made efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian grain. Farmers have started planting more wheat to try to cover 70% of the country’s demand in five years, said Gambo Sale, national secretary of the Nigerian Wheat Farmers Association.

“We have the land, we have the people, we have the money, we have everything we could possibly need in Nigeria” to grow wheat, he said. “All we need now is time.”

Supply effects could be felt as far as Indonesia, where wheat is used to make instant noodles, bread, fried foods and snacks.

Ukraine was Indonesia’s second largest supplier of wheat last year, accounting for 26% of the wheat consumed. A rise in noodle prices would hit low-income people, said Kasan Muhri, who heads the Commerce Ministry’s research division.

Ukraine and Russia also together sell 75% of world sunflower oil exports, which accounts for 10% of cooking oils, according to IHS Markit.

Raad Hebsi, a wholesaler in Baghdad, said like other Iraqis, he was getting used to paying more for cooking oil.

“Once the items are sold in warehouses, we will see an increase in the prices of these items,” he said. “We will probably buy alternatives from Turkey, and Turkey will certainly take advantage of the situation in Ukraine and raise its prices.”

Farmers in the United States, the world’s top exporter of corn and a major supplier of wheat, are watching the market to see if US exports rise. In the European Union, farmers fear that the price of feed will rise.

Ukraine sells to the EU just under 60% of its corn and almost half of a key element in the grain to feed livestock. Russia, which provides Russia with 40% of its natural gas needs, is also a major supplier of fertilizer, wheat, and other commodities.

Spain has felt the blow in sunflower oil, which supermarkets are rationing, and in grains for the important meat industry. That large import is used to feed some 55 million pigs.

Jaume Bernis, a 58-year-old rancher who has 1,200 pigs on his farm in northeastern Spain, fears the war will add to the problems his business faces from climate change and drought.

Since October, Spanish pork products have become less profitable due to high production costs, said Jaume Bernis. Those costs are being boosted as China stockpiles pig feed as it tries to ride out a devastating outbreak of African swine flu.

In the first two days of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the price of grain for animal feed rose 10% on the open market in Spain.

Uncertainty and high prices, Bernis noted, are another cost of “fighting war in the 21st century.”