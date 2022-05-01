The war in Ukraine, a “gold mine” for the military industry | news today

About thirty countries have given Ukraine military assistance led by the US, which gave it these Javelin anti-aircraft missile systems with Stryker infantry vehicles. Photo: AFP Agency

The West has not intervened directly in the fighting on Ukrainian soil and, despite the requests of President Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO has not declared a no-fly zone there either – for fear of an escalation of the war, they argue. Vladimir Putin, for his part, has spared no threats. “If someone intends to intervene from the outside in the current events [de Ucrania]creating unacceptable threats of a strategic nature for us, you should know that our response […] it will be explosive,” he told the Russian parliament. What kyiv’s allied countries have done is send it an arsenal, contrary to the Russian demand that Ukraine disarm.

Ukraine alone has received more than $3 billion in military aid from the United States since the Russian invasion began on February 24 this year. “The assistance that the Biden-Harris administration has provided to Ukraine to date has made a significant difference on the battlefield, helping Ukrainians defend their country and win the battle for kyiv,” the White House said this week. ask Congress for $33 billion more in aid for Ukraine. Now, as the war shifts and intensifies on Ukraine’s eastern front, the Biden-Harris administration is calling on Congress to provide additional resources to help ensure Ukraine’s democracy prevails over Putin’s aggression. .