The war in Ukraine, another challenge for the automotive sector

BMW has stopped production at two German factories. Mercedes is cutting back on work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen looks for alternative sources of spare parts.

For more than a year, the global auto industry has faced a disastrous shortage of microprocessors and other vital parts that has forced production cuts, delayed deliveries and skyrocketing prices for new and used cars.

Now, Russia’s war against Ukraine poses another obstacle. Electrical wiring made in Ukraine is out of reach. With high demand, scarce materials, and the war causing further disruption, vehicle prices are expected to rise further well into next year.

The war’s damage to the auto industry was first felt in Europe. But production in the United States is also likely to suffer eventually if Russian exports of metals, from palladium for catalytic converters to nickel for electric vehicle batteries, are disrupted.

“If only one part is missing, you can no longer make a car,” said Mark Wakefield, co-head of the global automotive unit at consultancy Alix Partners. “Any bump in the road turns into a production disruption or an unplanned cost increase.”

Supply problems have plagued automakers since the pandemic broke out two years ago, at times closing factories and causing vehicle shortages. The strong recovery that followed the recession saw demand for vehicles vastly outstrip supply, a mismatch that sent prices for new and used cars soaring far beyond strong headline inflation.

In the United States, the average price of a new vehicle rose 13% last year to $45,596, according to Edmunds.com. In February, the average price of used cars had increased 29% to 29,646.

Before the war, S&P Global forecast that automakers around the world would make 84 million units this year and 91 million next. (By comparison, they assembled 94 million in 2018.) It now forecasts less than 82 million in 2022 and 88 million next year.