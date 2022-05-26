The war in Ukraine is a central theme in this edition of the Cannes Film Festival

A protester wearing body paint that says “Stop raping us” and the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on the red carpet (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

The war in Ukraine featured prominently on the opening night of the 75th Cannes Film Festival and hasn’t been out of the spotlight since. The parties haven’t stopped, and neither has the madness of the red carpets, but in the midst of this French Riviera extravaganza there was a speech about the role of cinema in times of war. The screens present images from the battle line and from films with incisive meanings about the conflict.

Sergei Loznitsaone of Ukraine’s most acclaimed filmmakers, was putting the finishing touches on his documentary The Natural History of Destruction when Russia invaded his country in February. The film, which opens Monday, uses extensive archive footage to illustrate the Allied bombing campaign in Germany during World War II. The question mark at the center of the film, inspired by the homonymous book by W. G. Sebald of 1999, is about the morality of attacking the civilian population in times of war.

In the face of Russian bombs falling on maternity hospitals, theaters and other places where civilians took refuge, The Natural History of Destruction it became a story more about the present than about the past. “It became clear that the lessons of 80 years ago have not been learned,” Loznitsa said in an interview. “It seems possible that we as humans would be brought back 80 years ago to the point where all those atrocities and terrible things were possible.” “If we want to remain human, we need to stop this,” added Loznitsa, director of donbass Y Baby Yar. “This should not be acceptable in a civilized society.”

The Cannes Film Festival was born out of war. The outbreak of World War II forced the postponement of the inaugural festival in 1939. Cannes was initially intended as a counterweight to the Venice Film Festival, which had fallen under the influence of Mussolini and Hitler.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared via video call during the Festival’s opening ceremony (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

This year’s festival takes place against the background of the war in Ukraine, and sometimes in spite of it. The protests have not put an end to soirees on the Croisette, nor has it diminished attention to the parade of stars posing in front of barricades with photographers. They flew fighter jets, but only to promote Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise. After two years of the pandemic, Cannes gladly returned to frolic in the Cote d’Azur sun.

Last week at the opening of the festival, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy challenged the filmmakers to carry on the legacy of The Great Dictator (The great Dictator) from charlie chaplin and “demonstrate that the cinema of our time is not silent”. And in the days since, the role of cinema while thousands are dying in Ukraine has been an ongoing dialogue and Cannes a platform to protest.

A woman stormed the red carpet and stripped off her clothes to reveal the Ukrainian flag painted on her torso, as well as blood painted on her body and the message “Stop raping us.” The filmmakers of the Ukrainian film, ButterflyVision from Maksym Nakonechny, planned to parade down the steps of the Debussy Theater sounding aerial sirens. “The sound of the air raid alert will give viewers a sense of what Ukrainians are going through every day and allow them to share this experience,” the filmmakers said in a statement.

Director Kirill Serebrennikov poses at the “Tchaikovsky’s Wife” screening at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

“War is about killing people. It’s about destroying everything,” he said. Kirill Serebrennikov, a Russian filmmaker who fled his country after several years of house arrest and travel bans. “Art is always against war.”

The mere presence of Serebrennikov, who premiered the period film Tchaikovsky’s Wife it was hotly debated. His film was partially financed by the Russian oligarch and former owner of the Chelsea football team, Roman Abramovitch. The artistic director of Cannes, Thierry Fremauxacknowledged on the eve of the festival that he had given the decision a lot of thought, but in the end he chose to project Tchaikovsky’s Wife because the film received financing from Abramovitch before economic sanctions were imposed on Russia and because Serebrennikov is against state propaganda.

Cannes, a kind of Olympic Games of cinema, chose to veto Russian delegates and Russians linked to the Kremlin. In previous years the yachts of the millionaires of that country were a regular presence on the coast of Cannes.

In the social satire of Ruben Ostlund Triangle of Sadnessone of the films competing for the Palme d’Or, Woody Harrelson he plays a Marxist who drunkenly debates politics with a Russian oligarch. “I’m an anarchist,” Harrelson told reporters. “I am that type of person who considers it abhorrent when a superpower with all its military might and without provocation attacks a country.”

Tilda Swinton poses as she arrives at the premiere of “RMN” (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

tilda swintonwho stars with Idris Elbe the film of George Miller Three Thousand Years of Longing, a modern fairy tale about the nature of storytelling, pointedly drew a parallel between propaganda and the diverse perspectives of fiction. “What’s dangerous is when you only have one story,” Swinton said. “When people can’t hear other stories things go down the drain very quickly.”

Other movies were more directly connected to the war. Lithuanian filmmaker Kvedaravicius Blankets was assassinated in the Ukraine last month. His fiancee Hanna Bilobrova he took the images he filmed in the Ukraine and with the help of editors he put together the documentary Mariupolis 2. Introducing the film Bilobrova she wept as she thanked the audience for honoring Kvedaravicius’s memory.

“How crazy,” says a man from Mariupol in the film, as bombs echo nearby. “I don’t know how the earth stands up.”

From left to right: Nadia Turincev, Hanna Bilobrova and Dounia Sichov are interviewed about the film “Mariupolis 2” (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

The contrast between these films and the more frivolous side of celebrity-mad Cannes can be unnerving. For filmmakers like Loznitsa it can be surreal to be in one of the world’s most glamorous places when the war rages on some 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) to the northwest.

“I don’t think the role of cinema, of art, in general, has changed. Our duty as filmmakers is to try to understand what is happening around us,” said Loznitsa, who was expelled from the Ukrainian Film Academy for not supporting a boycott of Russian filmmakers. “I think our duty is to defend the culture, the whole culture. The culture of any nation, of any people, belongs to the whole world”.

To explain the feeling of being in Cannes, Loznitsa quoted the poem by W. H. Auden “September 1, 1939″, written in New York on the day World War II broke out.

“I sit in one of the dives/On Fifty-second Street/Uncertain and afraid/As the clever hopes expire”. (Sitting in a dive/On Fifty-second Street/Uncertain and afraid/While ingenious hopes die).

