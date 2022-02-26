The war in Ukraine is also being fought in outer space

We are in 1967, in the middle of the Cold War. Frank has outlawed Workers’ Commissions, the Che is shot in Bolivia, dies Azorinis born Julia Roberts and Elvis will marry with priscilla. In January of that same year, at the United Nations headquarters, the Treaty on the principles that will govern the activities of States in the exploration and use of outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies (OST, for its acronym) was signed. in English).

The moon, during a lunar eclipse in 2010.



132 countries in the world, including irreconcilable enemies such as China, the United Kingdom, the Soviet Union, the United States, North Korea and Cuba, are committed to ensuring that future space exploration and exploitation is always in pursuit of the good of humanity and the interests of “all countries”. The euphoria typical of a booming era in technology is breathed despite the general pessimism by the horrors of the Vietnam War. The space race between the two superpowers has reached cruising speed.

When one reads the OST one imagines a handful of good guys holding hands singing the Cumbaya, Lord. Because it is difficult to explain how, in the most savage decade of the Cold War, the general consensus was that outer space can only be used for peaceful purposes for the benefit “of all humanity”.

The OST prohibits claims of exclusivity or sovereignty “by use and appropriation or by any other means.” That is to say, no one, neither States, nor individuals, nor organizations, sovereignty over space can be arrogated. Furthermore, all signatories have the obligation to help other countries, whenever necessary and possible, to fulfill their dreams beyond the skies.

“Most of the games are dedicated to scientific projects, but the military ones have multiplied, as evidenced by the proliferation of anti-satellite missile tests by the United States, Russia or China”

Or perhaps the reality was much more prosaic and the real reason for the seraphic treatise was not that spatial effervescence u abovebut the conviction that the colonization of the stars would take place so far away in time that, when it was really necessary to worry, the signatories would already be dead.

But the problem has already arrived. Despite the continuous revisions of the OST that have been agreed upon in recent decades, we have been seeing flagrant violations by the greats for years now that technology brings us closer to that eternal black ocean. Most of the games are dedicated to scientific projects, but the military ones have multiplied, as evidence the proliferation of anti-satellite missile tests by the United States, Russia, China or India.

So much so that most countries have increased the budget of their space programs in the last six years. Some, like Germany ($2.4 billion), in a discreet but constant way. Others, like China (8,840 million), Japan (3,320 million) or France (4,040 million), in a much more scandalous way, since they have doubled, tripled or even quadrupled the previous budget.

But the palm is taken by the United States, which already started from a very outstanding first position given its historical space investment and that in 2020 it had a global budget of 47,700 million. Almost 150% more than in 2014.

Already under the mandate of the Administration obamaspecifically in 2015, the Competitiveness Law on Commercial Launches into Space was approved in Washington, bypassing the OST and paving the way for the lucrative business of space tourism.

The Yankees have been especially rude to the treaty, since far from falling short, in 2019 they approved the creation of the US Space Force, which in addition to having the name of a science fiction serial, has 16,000 military and civilian personnel, a fleet made up of 77 ships, a wide and growing network of satellites and a budget for 2022 of 18,192 million dollars. And all in less than two years, since the USSF was inaugurated by executive order of the president donald trump in April 2020.

The Americans, indeed, seem hyperactive, since they just signed this very January an agreement with Israel to reinforce the Artemis lunar exploration program. It is the natural heir to the popular Apollo program of missions to our satellite. It is divided into three phases whose culmination is the establishment of a base of operations, research and landing on the Moon. In this eminently scientific project, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, Australia, Luxembourg and the Emirates are also cooperating (under the umbrella of Washington).

“Beijing’s activity has also multiplied in outer space. Although still far from American levels, China is considered by the USSF as its great rival in this new race”

The American dynamism does not sit too well with its usual rivals, not surprisingly. Only one day after the announcement of the Artemis, China presented its alliance with Russia to start the construction of its own lunar station. The goal of the Chinese space agency, the CNSA, is for it to be operational in 2035, at the south pole of our satellite, precisely where NASA also intends to establish its base.

Beijing’s activity has also multiplied with respect to outer space. Although still far from American levels, China is considered by the USSF as its great rival in this new race.

Not surprisingly, the general David Thompsonthe USSF’s deputy chief of Space Operations (that is, the second in command) told Fox in May 2021 that “I don’t think China will end up being the leader in outer space, but it’s going at an incredible pace. one of the main reasons for creating the USSF was, precisely, to have them controlled”.

With the Russians relations are worse. In April 2021, Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, announced that Moscow (the only “big” that has reduced its budget: 3,580 million dollars, 23% less than in 2014) would not renew the cooperation agreement with Washington in regarding the management of the International Space Station, possibly the best-known emblem of space synergies between nations.

The frictions do not stop happening. In November last year, the missile destruction of a former Soviet satellite by Russia created a debris field that forced the ISS personnel to take exceptional security measures, which provoked the public ire of the United States.

Without going any further, the experts explain that one of the mainstays of the American strategy in the Ukraine crisis consists of delaying the conflict on land and in the air as much as possible while stabbing knives into outer space, into security satellites , intelligence and communication networks.

“But this is also known by Russia,” they point out from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a non-profit organization. “Outer space is another battlefield and is a clear target for both sides.. Many laughed at the USSF announcement two years ago and now we will see its potential in a real war.”

*** Andrés Ortiz Moyano is a journalist and writer.

Follow the topics that interest you