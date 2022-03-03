The war in Ukraine triggers the prices of oil, gas, aluminum and nickel

The oil prices continued to soar on Wednesday, natural gas and aluminum hit record highs and nickel hit its highest in a decade, fueled by the war in Ukrainewhich fuels fears of a breakdown in the supply of energy and raw materials.

the barrel of American WTI rose to $111.50, its highest price since 2013, while crude from North Sea Brent reached 113.02 dollars per barrel, a maximum since 2014.

At 11:30 GMT, both had dropped a bit, but were still up 5%.

For its part, the European reference price for natural gas, the Dutch TTFreached a historical record of 194,715 euros per megawatt hour equivalent (MWh)and the price of British gas was trading very close to its all-time high last December.

Russian forces continued their offensive against several Ukrainian cities on Wednesday and an extraordinary meeting of security ministers was called for Friday. External relationships of the NATO in person at the alliance headquarters in Brussels.

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian regime Vladimir Putin has led to European Union already United States to impose harsh sanctions on Moscow, which fuels the fear that Russian energy exports will be interrupted.

Russia It is the second world exporter of crude oil and supplies more than 40% of the annual imports of natural gas in the European Union.

– Power shortage –

“The world economy is currently facing an energy shortage,” he says. Bjarne Schieldropanalyst of Seb.

“The war in Ukraine is causing a sharp reduction in energy exports from Russia, although they are exempt from sanctions” for the moment, adds this analyst. “Carriers are refraining from carrying Russian energy shipments for fear of potential sanctions and the reputational risks they face.”

“The risk now is that West come under increasing pressure to sanction Russian oil and gas exports,” he stresses. neil wilsonanalyst of Markets.com, which would push energy prices even higher.

The conflict Russian-Ukrainian It takes place at a time when crude oil prices were already rising strongly due to the lack of supply and the strong recovery in world demand caused by the lifting in many countries of the sanitary restrictions imposed to combat the pandemic from coronavirus.

On Wednesday there is a meeting of the Organization of Countries Oil Exporters and their allies (OPEC+)which includes Russia.