The war in Ukraine will not take place, which is why Putin will not trigger the conflict

The Trojan War won’t happen, but it’s not that sure. So the Prime Minister cried excitedly Chamberlain back from Monk where he had just signed the capitulation of the European democracies in the face of German claims (for heaven’s sake, no one thinks that we want to compare the situation today in Ukraine with that of Czechoslovakia in 1938) which basically did not seem completely unreasonable: the German Chancellor, Mr. Hitler, twenty years after the end of WWI after all he wanted to get back all the European territories in which German was spoken and which had been separated from the motherland.

And then, come on! To die for Gdansk? The “Czechoslovakian gut” can also go to hell and even there Poland (which was to be invaded a year later) willingly took a rush. However, the Prime Minister Chamberlain and the French premier monsieur Daladier they had warned the chancellor well: don’t get strange ideas about Poland, or it will force us to intervene this time. And the snarling Winston Churchill – which would succeed Chamberlain after the war began – he commented: “They squandered their word of honor in exchange for peace, and in the end they will have both dishonor and war.” End of the memory of those days, which have nothing to do with those we live today. Except for one particular: then as now, everyone thought and think of something else, the newspapers insist on evaluating the matter of the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as a substantially boring news, an obligation to be present and go with Sanremo that we are almost there. But for a few days even the press and television have understood that a real war is in full swing Europe it really is possible, perhaps imminent.

President Biden, like all his liberal associates (Clinton, Obama, Hillary particularly disliked by the Kremlin) I’m a fan of old unilateralism and “Exceptionalism” American, although the times of the bipolar world are over. So, Biden is a lot more quarrelsome (at least in appearance) than he was Trump, in his times easygoing with Fly, and America wonders if the Trojan War will really happen, paraphrasing the well-known play by Jean Giroudoux. The Trojan War, famously, then took place, but not all wars really come out of the hat of history. Second George Friedman, one of the most accurate and complete American analysts (it began half a century ago with forecasts of the weather, then of harvests, then of vital necessities and war) the invasion of Ukraine resulting in a bloody war will not be waged for two reasons.

First: for Vladimir Putin the magical moment of the invasion, which must be able to count on an inevitable surprise effect, has long passed, everyone knows of the two hundred thousand men gathered on the borders of the‘Ukraine, which in turn desperately seeks to obtain lethal weapons, ammunition and supplies to defend itself for as long as possible under the eyes of the whole world, which would be politically unacceptable. The second reason concerns the United States: to be able to cope in Europe an enemy like Russia – which is not the superpower USSR – but who is strong and well trained – they should transfer far more than the eight thousand and five hundred men announced, to which all the units are added “Cyber” already on the ground. Right now, as we write and speak, tens of thousands of Ukrainians are glued to their cell phones connected with Washington, London, Paris, Berlin and of course also with Kiev, the capital. The deployment of the Russian army, which sings the same hymn as theRed Army, is configured in such a way that an immediate attack is not expected. For now we are at the exercises both in the vassal Belarus (which attacks Poland by sending desperate refugees seeking asylum to its borders) and at sea with a missile force test by placing ships very far away, in the seas of Ireland.

It is time to understand what the real issue is. We all know what it says Putin (who always speaks in a low and thoughtful voice, with the rhetorical device of a good patriot who thinks of the good of his people) and that is that never, ever Born must enter Ukraine because if he did he could set up his missiles three hundred miles from fly creating a deadly threat, therefore unacceptable, therefore proportionate to the threat of a preventive war. It is not enough: Putin wants the satellite countries back, those that for half a century formed the belt of the “buffer states”, which we in the West called satellite countries, namely Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czechoslovakia, three o’clock Baltic republics and the German Democratic Republic.

Putin would want everything but a piece of Germany back and indeed there Germany is among the European nations the softest country with the Russia from which it receives almost all the energy its industries need. The most hated country, traditionally, is there Poland, once part of the Tsarist Empire and then a sworn enemy of Russia with the aggravation of having won the first war fought by the Soviets a century ago, which they lost badly despite having Stalin And Trotsky leading his armies. Let’s forget what happened next, but we have to go back to May 13, 1981 when a commando of killers organized by the Bulgarian secret service attempted to assassinate the Polish pope Karol Woytjla. The reason for that attempt was in fact: the Poland and not the Berlin Wall they were bringing down the Soviet empire.

Today the Poland it is a strong and fairly armed state to which Obama granted, on the last day of his presidency, a mobile armored brigade with American personnel, worth as much as an army. Ukrainians are building trenches, are splashed in snow and mud, and are consulting computers that analyze cellphone traffic to calculate the size of troop displacement. Groups of British commandos experts in cyber counterattacks have been at work for some time, but ultimately everyone knows that if Putin will give the invasion order, there is no resistance that holds: Ukraine I will be busy, it will have a puppet government, there will be a discreet and deadly repression, after which order will reign in Kiev. Within a year, everything would be forgotten.

But is this really what Putin wants? If that were the case, it could already have done so under the most favorable conditions of lower Ukrainian resistance. According to most diplomats and analysts, Putin’s ultimate goal would be to obtain a revision of the old politics of equilibrium which is an ancient Russian mania that corresponds to the nineteenth-century doctrine of “areas of influence “ which allowed armed interventions (war as a continuation of politics) without incurring international reactions as happened at the time of the invasion of Hungary in 1956, of the Czechoslovakia in 1968 and the threatened intervention in Poland in 1980.

A week ago the New York Times he retraced the whole business of relations between Born And Russia, which was openly discussed among the American president Ronald Reagan and the last general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party Mikhail Gorbachev. The whole negotiation was public and the United States then they proposed two solutions to the Soviet leader: either a binding treaty under which NATO would not poke its nose into the former Soviet empire by keeping out of it, or a large sum of money in the form of material and currency aid to the USSR, but allowing NATO to shop among the old allies ofUSSR. Gorbachev, after having been begging for a long time, opted for the large sum, leaving NATO free to expand, as he immediately did, obtaining the adhesion of the Poland, Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Romania, Hungary And Baltic republics.

Gorbachev he was politically eliminated with a small internal coup against which he sided Yeltsin getting on the tank which fired at the insurgents and which shortly afterwards declared the end of theSoviet Union and therefore the return to freedom of great nations such as Ukraine and the Belarus beyond the many republics of the largely Islamic “Stan”. So, documents in hand, Putin has no right to prohibit the possible entry of Ukraine into NATO and even less when he asks that the Born also go away from former satellite countries and in particular from Poland. On the other hand, no one would have the obligation to oppose a blitz in Ukraine (where he already went shopping taking the Crimea) because that country is not part of NATO and nobody particularly wants to risk a world war for Kiev. Putin knows all this perfectly but continues to describe in his daily conversations recorded on YouTube that Westerners are preparing a war, that they are reckless fools and that his patience is now exhausted.

In addition, it has sparked a great patriotic propaganda calling all Russian citizens ideally to arms and all young people, including all girls in splendid uniforms, participate in premilitary courses, martial arts, electronic techniques and are invited to sing with enthusiasm the repertoire of the great choir ofRed Army.

No Western nation can or wants to do the same and looks with worried distraction at what is happening, especially worrying about the ruinous repercussions on the energy front, because the real weapon of Putin and the gas, whose tap is master and lord and gas is worth more than a hundred divisions with one hundred thousand T-10 tanks, the new mysterious super tanks connected to satellites, said to be the seventh wonder of the world of tactical nuclear weapons Hiroshima model.

Journalist and politician, he was deputy director of Il Giornale. A member of the Italy-USA Foundation, he was a senator in the 14th and 15th legislatures for Forza Italia and a deputy in the 16th for Il Popolo della Libertà.

© All rights reserved

Paolo Guzzanti