the war is fair, let’s fight the gay lobby- Corriere.it

In a sermon the head of the Orthodox Church blesses the war against Ukraine: a fight against the promotion of models of life contrary to the Christian tradition

FROM OUR SEND

MOSCOW – The Mass is over, do not go in peace. For nearly two weeks, the Russian church wondered what its absolute leader thought of the war. Now perhaps Orthodox priests and deacons regret the times when they still did not know. In his sermon on Forgiveness Sunday, Archbishop Cyril I, the sixteenth Patriarch of Moscow and all the Russias, described Gay Pride as a watershed between good and evil. We are talking about something that goes beyond political convictions. Let’s talk about human salvation. We are in a war that has taken on a metaphysical meaning. The gay parades show that sin is a variable of human behavior. This war against gay supporters, like the Western world, and tried to destroy Donbass only because this land opposes a fundamental rejection of the so-called values ​​offered by those who claim world power. Cyril I, or Kirill in Russian, then prayed for the suffering of the soldiers. The Russian ones, it is supposed. He did not spend a word on the suffering of civilians in Ukraine, and on the churches destroyed by bombs. Not a random exit. And not even an oddity, no matter how vulgar. They are words that weigh, however. The Orthodox Church of Russia experiences the conflict in Ukraine as the first major test since the end of the USSR. In the last thirty years it has become more ecumenical, managing to place itself as a national conscience, thanks also to Kirill, much loved in his homeland.

Relations with Putin But his ever closer relationship with Vladimir Putin has upset his mission, as many religious have been complaining for some time. as if in compliance with the will of the Kremlin, the Russian Church had accepted a progressive return of silent assent and nothing more. True to the line. In one line, because Putin’s views on homosexuality, drugs and vaccines are the ones that echo in the patriarch’s speeches. The Kazan Cathedral in Red Square is the symbol of this profound understanding. It was Boris Yeltsin who had it built, but Putin who continues to enhance it with his visits and donationsas if it were proof of a closeness, not only physical, of temporal power to political power. Last March 2nd, 431 lenders and deacons of the Orthodox Church signed an open letter in which they asked to end the special operation of Russia in Ukraine, calling it by its real name, war. The priests added that they felt pity for this hard test to which our Ukrainian brothers and sisters were subjected, without any fault. We appeal to the people who can end this war, with a call for peace and an immediate cessation of fire.

Among the signatures there were also those of three bishops of the Moscow church, which is considered the Third Rome, the most important. A few days after this message, another one arrived signed by numerous theologians and religious, and addressed directly to Kirill, after his response to Pope Francis’ appeal had been a bland promise to take a position of peacekeeping, even in the face of to existing conflicts. Sunday, Kirill answered everyone. That same day, in the distant region of Kostrom, the priest of the church in the village of Karabanovo concluded his sermon by saying No to war and reading a passage from the Old Testament: Thou shalt not kill. Two hours later, the police knocked on his door. Father Ioann Burdin became the first religious to whom the new laws on the so-called special military operation were applied. I am against the murder, of whoever it is, said the young religious, who now risks arrest. Be it Russians, Ukrainians or anyone who sheds the blood of others. There is no single Church. Not even in Russia.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link