The war is financed by banks and governments, not Bitcoin

Just over two months ago, nearly 60 Nobel laureates called for lower military spending around the world. By reducing just 2%, USD 40 billion could be saved annually, a figure that could help alleviate the hunger of 811 million people in the world. The problem is that financing war is a very lucrative business for sectors of society that rarely have to face the consequences of destruction.

Let’s start by questioning what happens with questions like: what is the role of bitcoin in the war between Russia and Ukraine that today describes the status of global political health? What can we recognize in this conflict that tells us about the nature of money and how it is spent in war? And how do ambitions for power leave their mark on the way we use any currency, whatever its sign?

Obviously there is no simple answer to any of these questions. But the truth is that you have to start somewhere.

Advertising

It would seem unreasonable to think that all military spending, which during 2020 amounted to almost USD 2 trillion across the globe, needs more sources of financing. And to believe that it is precisely the cryptocurrencies that could generate a change, I do not know how accurate it is, given the magnitude of this investment.

To cite just a couple of examples, Russia invested 4.3% of its GDP or USD 61.7 billion in military spending in 2020. This is equivalent to 1,415,000 BTC. If we consider US military spending, that figure rises to 17,859,100 BTC. If we add, this is practically more than all the BTC that has ever circulated since Bitcoin was created. Amazing.

Obviously just the amount of money being spent on military spending around the world is shocking and puzzling. Historicist, sociological, and archetypal explanations abound. We are a species that lives in a constant war with itself.

Our primitive brain seems stuck in an evolutionary state where the accumulation of things is the most important thing. So don’t be surprised if you feel great joy when you earn more money or buy new clothes. Our brain rewards us when we put things away. Imagine what happens to the brain when power enters the equation, with all the imaginary that has been created around it and the awareness that there are other limits that must be taken into account as that power grows.

It is not surprising that certain groups of people want to maintain a lifestyle built on an exacerbated accumulation of money and power; and that others, who have nothing, aspire to the fulfillment that they believe it offers them.

Almost anything can be used as an argument to support this ideal of well-being, even arguments that seem logical and seek to explain how the sacrifice of a few is worth justifying a greater good. Isn’t that the lame excuse Raskolnikov tells himself in Crime and Punishment that he killed two people?

How is a war financed?

There are many sources of military financing today. Of course, part of that financing comes from public spending. In the past, wars have prompted governments to divert resources to buying weapons or manufacturing them, leaving aside any other production sectorand education or health.

However, the financing of modern warfare is paid for by people in the long term. When central banks issue more money to finance debt, some of that money is often funneled into buying or manufacturing weapons.

Defense spending per capita in countries like Russia and the United States is excessive, considering their respective economies. In the table, the more green, the more spending. Source: macrodata.

The devaluation of currencies and people’s savings are a direct consequence of the way central bank money is invested in military spending. War or military defense is costly and the printing of new money is probably the least of the evils in the calculations of the finance ministers of any country.

However, some countries try to avoid devaluing their currencies by bringing the private sector into the war. For example, with the purchase of war bonds. Somehow, the debt that private entities buy could be labeled as follows: “war as a product”. Some of the main shareholders of this investment model are banks.

Banks finance the war, not Bitcoin

I can cite some examples of how financial entities around the world have evaded international regulations to turn military financing and wars into a lucrative investment.

The destination and origin of the arms market around the world is not always transparent. Source: Nastassia / Adobestock.

For example, Amnesty International has already pointed out in the past the regulatory gaps in Europe’s third-largest financial centre, Luxembourg. HSBC Holdings, the sixth largest bank in the world, has already been accused in the past of moving 881 million dollars from drug trafficking or money from clients who allegedly financed AL Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden. The ING, for its part, stipulates among its guidelines that a transaction that in principle is “unacceptable” in terms of social responsibility may be admitted in “exceptional circumstances”.

The latest involves an investigation that uncovered thousands of documents on how Credit Suisse had been the bank of choice for corrupt politicians, drug traffickers to launder money for more than four decades. Should we be surprised that these actors use already excessively relaxed regulations in terms of customs to also get involved in the war?

Was it not precisely these intermediaries and lax legislation that have allowed, for example, Viktor Bout, the so-called merchant of death, to distribute weapons through 16 airlines that he owned around the world? In this way, he was able to supply weapons to the FARC in Colombia, the Taliban in Kandahar and the child soldiers of Charles Taylor.

And where do we leave the evidence that certain weapons, such as MAT-120 cluster bombs and biological weapons, continue to be manufactured under the auspices of States and private corporations, when they have been prohibited by international law and by numerous organizations?

all the money from modern wars, until now, have passed through the banks. How to determine the participation of Bitcoin as a system without pondering the fact that those who finance the war simply use any tool?

The status of Bitcoin in the war that Russia unleashed on Ukraine

Unlike the big funders of the war, Bitcoin does not own an entity that receives a dividend payment for its participation. The owners of the banks or their shareholders can benefit from the debt that countries contract when they go to war. The Bitcoin protocol cannot award someone the payment of a debt of this style.

Of course, the fact that Bitcoin does not have a central entity that controls the system and decides unilaterally, differentiates this money from the money issued by central banks. In practical terms, there is no interest in bitcoins being used for war financing or any other activitybeyond the interest that the exchange be effective, without intermediaries and without external controls.

It is clear to me that Bitcoin does not have a political side and that its decentralized nature prevents the interests of a few from overcoming those of the majority. In this case, I am not mistaken in believing that war is the business of a few, who profit disproportionately from destruction.

However, it is worth saying that bitcoin can be used for anything that can pay money, because money is a simple vehicle of the interests of its owners.

Herein lies the fundamental difference between the money provided by banks and the money that people are donating. Both finance war, but only one is used primarily to defend an attacked population. This factor does not sanctify Bitcoin as a system, but it allows us to recognize that the community that uses cryptocurrencies has a character that aspires to peace.

If bitcoin was used in the past to mobilize money from hacks, finance dictatorships like North Korea, it is only due to the interest of a few. The objective of those of us who believe that money should belong to people and not to governments or banks can be translated as the simple freedom to choose what is good.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article belong to its author and do not necessarily reflect those of CriptoNoticias.