The war of lies

The latest crossing of contradictory versions in the war in Ukraine has once again been carried out by the spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, who was quick to attribute the attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to a Ukrainian sabotage group. More of the same.

Propaganda and counterpropaganda are part of the tools used by the warring sides. The goal is to confuse, demoralize, create noise. Russia is expert to the point that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, came to deceive the international community, if not all of it, a large part of it, when he stated that he would not attack Ukraine, that the movement and deployment of Russian troops in Belarus and the Black Sea was due exclusively to joint maneuvers between the two countries that , in principle they were going to be carried out for ten days and after that they were extended for many more. The point was to finish what he had started a year ago: the deployment of a heavily armed land army to the east and north, and to reinforce his Black Sea fleet, based in Crimea.

Putin accuses Zelensky of having breached the 2015 Minsk Agreements, accuses the Ukrainians of committing war crimes, of being Nazis and mercenaries who use Russian civilians as human shields and warns Emmanuel MacronFrench president, in his seventh conversation since the start of the war that he is willing to occupy the entire country and that the worst is yet to come.

The reality is that the West bought Putin’s speech and not the warnings of the United States intelligence services that lost its credibility in the 2003 Gulf War with the farce of the weapons of mass destruction that the Iraqi president supposedly had. Saddam Hussein and that his counterpart George Bush used to invade the country.

The truth is that for one reason or another, the United States and Russia always face a country in between. This time it has been Ukraine’s turn to be on the board, but with the difference that the confrontation takes place in Europe and the European Union has learned from the five Balkan wars.

Ukraine, without being a member of the Union despite repeated requests for membership launched by its president, Volodomir Zelenskyis closer than ever (in 2011, it was about to sign and launch the Association Agreement with the European Union, which was halted by the dismissal of the then president Viktor Yanukovych), something that his counterpart and number one enemy, Vladimir Putin, is not opposed to. In fact, he has never cared until he has realized the rapid reaction of the 27 and their coordination with the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Canada, among others, to the point of getting 141 countries of 193 members of the UN condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Now it is no longer ruled out that other countries, even very close to Russia, would be tempted to request the acceleration of the procedures for their entry or directly initiate it. Moldova requested it on Thursday, but there are Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Belarus itself.

We know that at the negotiating table of both countries in dispute, meeting twice in Brest, Russia is asking for recognition of the donbas independence and of the Russian nationality of Crimea annexed in 2014, the neutrality of Ukraine and its non-entry into NATO. In addition, the fact that Putin wants to take control of the entire country and, fundamentally with the government headquarters in Kiev, responds to his objective of replacing the current government elected in 2019 with an electoral support of 70%.

Ukraine asks for the cessation of hostilities, the return of the occupied territories and that the European Union and the United States lift the embargoes, when Russia pays war reparations.

We do not know exactly where progress has been made and whether the option of having a prestigious mediator as suggested is already closer.

We have seen the little success of mediators such as Jimmy Carter or James Baker but also the opposite as Lazaro Sumbeiywo in Sudan, Alvaro de Soto in El Salvador or George Mitchell in Northern Ireland to name a few.

There are three scenarios to end a conflict that should never have started: the theater of operations, that is, Ukraine; Brest, where the bilateral negotiations between the countries in dispute take place; and high politics in the shadows. If the lies are left aside, it is possible that it will be resolved with minor casualties, which is what, in the end, it is all about.

