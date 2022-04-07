The “war” of Pepe Aguilar and Nathanael Cano

Nathanael Cano in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

If Nathanael Cano has something to thank Pepe Aguilar for, it is that he has put him on the map, even if the young ‘lying down’ corrido performer describes the media brawl they had for months as “a war”, but that was the one he did that many of us heard about Cano for the first time and that type of publicity is not paid for with anything.

In a recent interview with the controversial Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Cano pointed out that the opportunity arose to enter into a brawl with Pepe and he took advantage of it, to acquire more visibility. “I was fine, I saw something out there and I got excited, and there is a very important factor right now, that we are experiencing, which are called social networks. You need to paint something, you need to have a profile, your identity. When you do those things, you do it more through networks,” said the interpreter, who barely turned 21.

In ‘The minute that changed my destiny’ Cano talked about his adolescence, his problems at school and the beginning of his musical career, which caused controversy when Pepe Aguilar expressed his opinion about lying corridos in an interview with ‘El Escorpión Dorado’: “In these times a lot of music abounds that is, well, ‘click.’

Cano took the hint and turned around with a barrage of insults on social media, which led Pepe to upload a video on his platforms: “There is a young man who sings music like that they say about lying corridos, who thought he was talking about him. How low self-esteem you must have so that if someone says you should stop making ugly music, you think they’re talking about you, what low self-esteem!”

And he continued: “what I was talking about is not even about regional Mexican music, really, they just climb on a brick and get dizzy, they feel like they’re already flying, nothing to do; to begin with, with all due respect I don’t even know you, I have never heard a song of yours. God help you and that you do very well, and I wasn’t even talking about you and any genre, or anything, “he said. “God help you even if you’re rude, get yourself some education and I wasn’t talking about you and if you think that when I say music is ugly I mean music that you make then you have a problem.”

Thus they continued to come and go, culminating in a pitched battle: “It was the first time that I experienced a war,” Cano told Infante. “It was the first time I said: ‘wow’… I don’t regret it because in the end it’s as if I said to you: ‘I regret the tattoos I have’, because I know that everything that happened brought me here, where we’re”.

About a year later, Pepe spoke well of Cano for the first time and even pointed out that there was a positive evolution in his musical style, which Cano took as an olive branch, although he is still looking for a way to reconcile with the rest of the family. and in fact, he gave the note again by sending a message to Ángela, the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty, asking her to unblock it from Instagram, which Ángela did as a result of the lawsuit.

And it is that, speaking of lawsuits, Nathanael seems to be very conflictive and of short fuse: he has fought with half the world (and not only in entertainment). He recently had an affair in Las Vegas getting into a fight with members of the MS gang, which led to a series of rude statements and finally a public apology.

Many wonder if it was right for Cano to use Aguilar’s comments to publicize himself, but in the world of entertainment, who could blame him for doing so? There is no such thing as bad publicity and in reality if he owes anyone anything, it is undoubtedly Pepe Aguilar.

