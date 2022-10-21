The war of the worlds opens tomorrow new collection of ÚH

This Saturday, the printed edition of the newspaper Última Hora is accompanied by the novel by British writer HG Wells, The War of the Worlds, which opens the unpublished collection of science fiction classics. The novel, which tells of a hostile invasion of aliens on Earth, can be purchased optionally, at a cost of G. 40,000.

The War of the Worlds is one of the most representative works of science fiction, written by the British author HG Wells and published in 1898. The novel recounts an attack on Earth perpetrated by aliens who come to the planet to try to seize her without first extinguishing humanity.

The vanity and fictitious security of a self-satisfied humanity and the dangers that lie in wait for survival are some of the themes that are addressed in this plot that is presented over 200 pages, in a compact edition, printed in high quality and of soft cover.

Classic. The classic play is involved in another controversial event that occurred in 1938 in the United States, when Orson Welles presented a dramatization of the story on the radio and generated concern in the community through the listeners of the program. With national repercussion, a clarification was necessary that it was not a real event.

Similarly, it had many film versions, one of the most remembered being the one made in 2005 by Steven Spielberg, which featured Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Tim Robbins and Justin Chatwin, in the cast, in addition to John Williams in charge of the soundtrack.

Science fiction. “Human beings are always very interested in what is going to happen next; each step we take today is generally linked to that future we project. Science fiction literature delves into these questions: What lies ahead for us as human beings? Where does our ability to create, invent, transform lead us? Any work that confronts us with this type of questioning, leading us to rehearse our own answers, undoubtedly enriches our life experience”, says the writer Patricia Camp when referring to this literary genre.

Camp points out that one can get the impression that science fiction is a genre far removed from reality, which is not true. “One of the most marked characteristics is that it does not ignore social criticism and presents itself as a mirror of ourselves, with virtues and defects”, he comments.

In that sense, he cites the stories of alien invasions with catastrophic results that are not very different from what human beings did when encountering different cultures. “The settings and the context of those stories change, but, in the end, we are always asking ourselves questions about ourselves and our fellow human beings, which is not only positive, but necessary,” he adds.

Science fiction collection.

The War of the Worlds, by HG Wells.

