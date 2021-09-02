The War of Tomorrow, Chris Pratt takes us backstage: VIDEO

The actor, protagonist and executive producer of the film, reveals some background of the shooting of the film set in the future, recently available on Prime Video and also visible on Sky Q and NOW

The future is in the hands of Chris Pratt , as the spectators who have had the opportunity to see “La Guerra di Domani”, the Italian title of the sci-fi action film “The Tomorrow War”, will already know. The latest film of Peter Quill’s interpreter in the MCU is available a few days ago on Amazon Prime Video and also visible on Sky Q and NOW TV .

The American actor, who is the hero at the center of the film committed to saving the planet from a global invasion, takes fans to the set of the film set in 2051, showing some of the cast members and the surreal setting not without the usual irony for which it is appreciated by the public of all ages.

With Pratt in Miami in 2051

War of Tomorrow, Chris Pratt against aliens.

Chris Pratt jokes in the backstage video released online, which shows some details of the filming a few days after the release of “The War of Tomorrow”. It is ironic about the well-known clauses that accompany film productions that prohibit actors and crew members from leaking details and / or preview images of any kind on upcoming products. In this case the executive producer will agree to make an exception and this is possible because it is him: Pratt, protagonist of the title, is doubly involved in the project.

In the clip, the actor who plays the character of former war veteran Dan Forester hops from one scenario to another meeting two other members of the cast, the actors Sam Richardson and Yvonne Strahovski, the latter interpreter of a scientist who will help the soldiers in the desperate battle for the salvation of the planet. “The War of Tomorrow” is directed by Chris McKay director of “Lego Batman – The Movie”. The other executive producers are Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer. Co-producer Samantha Nisenboim.