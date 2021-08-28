“The War of Tomorrow”, streaming Amazon’s summer blockbuster

Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is a father of a family and a man of science, teaches biology in high school dreaming of a career as a researcher while living with a stormy past as a green beret. After Iraq it has reconverted to a much calmer family dimension, apparently without too many problems. He has a wife, a daughter and a father he no longer sees (JK Simmons), has become the perfect prototype of the American everyman, a status that will feel tight in the long run. In any case, the dire circumstances give him back to action. His life and that of everyone, in fact, is upset by the entry on the scene of a legion of soldiers of the future who, in the middle of the World Cup final, announcing the imminent apocalypse. An apocalypse that in the time they come from, 2051, is already underway. Humanity finds itself challenging hordes of maddened alien creatures in an unequal war, and is dramatically losing. Of our 7 and a half billion, there are just half a million individuals left and hope takes refuge in the men of the past, those of Dan’s present. to be able to even hope to overturn the gloomy fate of the human race. The veteran sergeant enlisted in the ranks of the new improvised world army, will not only make a valuable contribution against the space enemy but will have the extraordinary opportunity to meet his daughter, intertwining his personal story with the fate of the world.

Directed by Chris McKay, at his first live action, The war of tomorrow is the summer blockbuster of Prime Video that with a pharaonic budget of two hundred million dollars, blends action and sci-fi giving us two hours and twenty – perhaps too many – of great entertainment and entertainment in (old) Hollywood style. Dramas, irony, shootings distributed in three long acts, starting from an apocalyptic premise that rides on post-pandemic fears. A bit’ Alien, a bit’ Interstellar, a bit’ Independence Day. There are plenty of clichés and topoi, from the stereotypical black characters – the angry black and the likeable and chatty one – to the gruff conspiratorial parent, up to the canonical insect and fanged beasts. Milk whites, scary but not too much, halfway between spiders and scorpions are also bipeds, mammals and obviously always ravenous. From the long tentacles big thorns like bullets pierce the smart TV screen, The war of tomorrow was supposed to go out in the room but due to the pandemic it ends in the heart of the Bezos platform.

With a forward-looking title and an all-90s charm, it offers a boisterous mix of war movie and science fiction reminiscent of classic team-based shooters. The most agitated and impactful sequences are inevitably penalized by the unforgiving on-demand viewing and, on the contrary, reveals a direction that is too minimal, not very courageous. Some passages with a clear adrenaline potential clamored for greater formal care and some virtuosity to embellish them. The writing is easy and the interpretation of a cast that pulls the trigger more than acting, they are not surprising they are too passionate. McKay’s film is pleasant, enjoyable, funny but it doesn’t go beyond the spacetime gimmick and lacks vision. The initial idea is not to be thrown away and highlight the very current need to jointly mobilize and fight without hesitation to safeguard tomorrow. But unfortunately it is resolved in a great soup: it starts with a father in crisis cornered by the generational conflict to get to the importance of science against conspiracies (which in any case have their own because so much so that the character of Simmons with his suspicious will prove crucial), passing through the inadequacy of the political class. Last but not least, climate change and the environmental issue.

Despite everything, the success of Covid this second summer is undeniable. Chris Pratt, who is also an executive producer, celebrated its release (which took place in 240 countries) by shouting for the record: number one film in the world in the first 48 hours, unreleased numbers for an Amazon Original. Needless to say, the sequel is already in the works and the return of McKay, Pratt and Simmons confirmed.