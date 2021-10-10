THE WAR OF TOMORROW / The algorithm-film that seems to have been released 30 years ago

Let’s start with an economic and productive consideration: Dunes, Denis Villeneuve’s film in theaters, cost 165 million dollars, The war of tomorrow (streaming on Prime Video) it cost 200. Of the first, the viewer enjoys the magnificence of every single penny, of the second he has the impression of a film from thirty years ago that has just been digitally restored. From here we come to an artistic question: the stratospheric budgets must be given to the directors and not to the algorithms.

The war of tomorrow, directed by Chris McKay and produced by Paramount (which then entrusted the distribution to Amazon due to Covid), is in fact one of the many examples of film-algorithm that populate the new world cinema supply chain: it tells of Dan, a former military and scientist who finds himself in the middle of a war that comes from the future, when soldiers return from 2050 to 2022 to ask their “ancestors” to help them defeat the alien race that destroyed the Earth.

It is not simply the fact that Zach Dean’s screenplay is an overabundant mix of elements from other films, which to quote them we would do at night, but that these derivations and quotes, these continuous references to something that has already been done and seen are so encysted in the narrative process, in the evolution of figures and events that does not seem like a conscious operation, but the daughter of an artificial intelligence, as if the passages of the story were indecipherable lines of programming codes.

McKay has the sole task of giving a dignified shape to this genetically modified product, of giving a rhythm and a semblance of tension to a completely tasteless product, which makes the removal of each personality its goal to allow the typical spectator to find himself already elaborated images, to exploit the trail of works that those lands have already beaten by paving the way for them: he tries to mix, in sixteenths, the titanism of Zacx Snyder and the “colored” militarism of Michael Bay and until the last act he almost succeeds in the task.

Then, the ending arrives in Russia and here everything collapses, even any kind of benefit of the doubt that the critic can reserve for a film like this, because The war of tomorrow becomes yesterday’s cinema, the one that no nostalgic revival can revive because the lack of personality becomes a lack of talent: of course, all smashing, rhetorical, with swollen phrases and punched monsters (but Will Smith did it 25 years earlier ), with the fake irony to hide the real embarrassment, with the special effects that try to make up for the null sense of the action, but also all spurious, casual, stuck to the least worst, hoping for a very good-mouthed audience.

Someone in Paramount was perhaps hoping for the peaceful charisma of Chris Pratt, but here the actor is under every decency threshold and his supporting actors, managed like a cast of other times, that is beautiful heroic and “ugly” nice, do not help him. The 200 million budget (which already returned only with the offer of Amazon, which paid them out to distribute it) seem sucked into a black hole, in the crater in which the white hydras probably hatch: to the more than skilled solvers the task of discovering how have been spent.

