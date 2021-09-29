News

The War of Tomorrow: the new trailer of the film with Chris Pratt

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Amazon Prime Video has released a new trailer for the sci-fi action film The War of Tomorrow.
The film will be available exclusively on Prime Video on July 2, 2021.

In The Tomorrow War, the world is in shock when a group of time travelers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: within thirty years, the human race will be on the verge of losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that soldiers and civilians of the present will be transported to the future and join the battle. Among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (JK Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The cast of the film includes: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers.

The War of Tomorrow – the New trailer

Loading...
Advertisements

The film is directed by Chris McKay, with a screenplay by Zach Dean.
It is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, Adam Kolbrenner.
Executive Producers are Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer.

related: The War of Tomorrow: the action with Chris Pratt on Prime Video in July

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

633
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
487
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
448
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
447
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
446
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
434
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
432
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
430
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
402
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top