The War of Tomorrow: the new trailer of the film with Chris Pratt

Amazon Prime Video has released a new trailer for the sci-fi action film The War of Tomorrow.

The film will be available exclusively on Prime Video on July 2, 2021.

In The Tomorrow War, the world is in shock when a group of time travelers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: within thirty years, the human race will be on the verge of losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that soldiers and civilians of the present will be transported to the future and join the battle. Among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (JK Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The cast of the film includes: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers.

The War of Tomorrow – the New trailer

The film is directed by Chris McKay, with a screenplay by Zach Dean.

It is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, Adam Kolbrenner.

Executive Producers are Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer.

