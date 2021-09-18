“The war of tomorrow”, when the new film comes out with Chris Pratt struggling with aliens and time travel

The title is added to Prime Video’s catalog of action-movies, which launches on April 30th Without remorse by Stefano Sollima with Michael B. Jordan.

“The war of tomorrow”, when it comes out

The film The war of tomorrow debuts exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on July 2, 2021.

“The war of tomorrow”, the plot

Neither The War of Tomorrow, the world is in shock when a group of time travelers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: within thirty years, the human race will be on the verge of losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that soldiers and civilians of the present will be transported to the future and join the battle. Among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester. Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan joins a brilliant scientist and his estranged father in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

«The war of tomorrow», the trailer

«The war of tomorrow», the cast

Chris Pratt in “The war of tomorrow” courtesy of Amazon Studios

Chris Pratt plays the protagonist Dan Forester, a teacher who improvises himself as the hero of a war “between worlds” to save humanity. A role in line with the main characters of the actor, namely Peter Quill (aka: Star Lord) of the Guardians of the Galaxy (and last spotted in Avengers: Endgame) and velociraptor tamer Owen Grady from the series of Jurassic World – whose third chapter Jurassic World: Dominion, will arrive in theaters in 2022.

Yvonne Strahovski in “The war of tomorrow” Loading... Advertisements Frank Masi

In the role of the scientist Romeo Command is there Yvonne Strahovski (Joseph Fiennes’ wife in the series The Handmaid’s Tale), while the Oscar-winning (per Whiplash) JK Simmons.

The rest of the cast is completed with Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge.

READ ALSO

«Without remorse», Stefano Sollima’s intimate action with Michael B. Jordan

“Jurassic World 3: Dominion”: release date, cast and everything we already know

Most viewed movies ever

Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom, the dinosaurs find the horror

The 5 Jurassic Parks: from best to worst