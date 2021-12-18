the war on Bitcoin has just begun

Cryptocurrencies, historical currencies will soon be overtaken by four new entries that are making sparks in these days: here are what they are.

Analysts are convinced of this: in the year that is about to begin, in terms of cryptocurrencies we will see some good ones. According to their forecasts, there are 4 coins lurking ready to feed the dust to the competitors who have dominated unchallenged so far. And do you know what they are?

Read also: Cryptocurrencies and the man of the year: those who invest must follow him

Probably not. They are not yet very famous, to tell the truth. Not as much as Bitcoin, Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, at least. But, while still “immature”, it is estimated that they can overtake the market-leading cryptocurrencies as early as the first months of 2022. Which would be an absolutely incredible feat.

The first of them, as he reports IT point, is Cardano, whose path has been really crazy. Its goal is to set up a completely self-sufficient decentralized system. His determination was very much appreciated by investors, obviously looking for solid and ambitious realities.

Four new cryptocurrencies not to be missed

Algorand, on the other hand, hit the transaction speed. It too is a candidate to be one of the most popular cryptocurrencies of 2022 in light, above all, of its “numbers”. Suffice it to say that it is able to process something like a thousand transactions or a little more per second, to give an idea of ​​how efficient it is.

Then there is Polkadot. It too was a real surprise. Its strong point, as experts report, is communication. What does it mean? It means that this crypto allows the exchange between various blockchains, which allows to bypass one of the thorniest problems in the digital currency sector.