The war that can be waged around Telecom’s control is where it will push prices

A war is on the horizon for the control of Telecom. The future of this important international company, which Italy considers strategic, will be decided in the coming weeks. The outcome of this battle will affect the title until Telecom’s fate is decided. The protagonists on the field are three. The KKR fund which made the first offer to acquire the entire group. The Italian state which holds 10% of the company and which it considers strategic for the development of our country. Vivendi which owns 24% of the shares. The thousands of small shareholders of the company remain in the background attentive to the movement of the stock which will dance a lot in the next few sessions. Here’s what can happen in the next few days.

It all started over the weekend. The private fund KKR sent Telecom a proposal to acquire the entire company for € 0.505 per share. Opening prices on Monday morning shot up. At the end of trading, the stock closed up by 30%, at € 0.451, at a distance of 10% from the value offered. The Government has appointed a pool of experts to evaluate the proposal.







The hypotheses in the field are 3. The government blocks the takeover of Telecom and asserts the golden power. The government gives the green light to the sale of the telecommunications company. The third hypothesis is what experts call stew. The Government allows the sale of Telecom, but on the condition of maintaining control over the network.

Each of these assumptions will have an effect on the performance of Telecom’s shares. If the government prevents the sale, the share price will inevitably fall, probably to last week’s levels. If, on the other hand, the government gives the go-ahead for the sale then it is very likely that stock prices will begin to rise. Indeed, the third actor in this battle, Vivendi, has made it known that the offer price from KKR is not fair. A go-ahead from the Government for the sale could push KKR to revise the offer upwards to persuade the French company to deliver the shares. Or it could also happen that Vivendi itself could launch an improvement offer for the acquisition of Telecom, sparking a dispute with KKR.

The possible consequences on the title

The war that can be waged around Telecom’s control is where it will push prices. The level to be monitored carefully is € 0.505, the offer price of KKR. If prices exceed this level, they will immediately push into the € 0.85 area. This is the correct price per share (MIL: TIT) of the company according to some analysts. On the downside, if prices fall below € 0.41, they could quickly return to € 0.35.

