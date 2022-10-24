The warm gesture of Liliana Rodríguez with the Puma Rodríguez that nobody expected

actress and singer Liliana Rodriguez is the eldest daughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. The relationship between them has been quite strained for a long time due to public fights they have had since the artist separated from his mother Lila Morillo and formed a family with Carolina Perez.

Now Liliana Rodriguez He works as a panelist on the Univision program ‘Sientese who can’ and every time they talk about the Puma Rodriguez she is forced to tell how things are between them. Lila Morillo gave an interview a few months ago in which she claimed to have forgiven her ex and commented that she will do everything possible for her to reconcile with her older daughters.

Related news

When the Puma Rodriguez They asked him about a possible rapprochement with Liliana and Lilibeth, the singer replied that one day it will happen but privately. The truth is that now her eldest daughter got tired and she dedicated some heartfelt words to her in the ‘Face to Face’ section of ‘Sit down who can’.

Lillian Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

“El Puma does not want me because he does not feel like it, because he does not want to practice what he professes, not because there is something wrong with me, not because there is a flaw in me, not because I am garbage or someone who is worth nothing. You to your work and I to mine, this is not taken personally, “he commented. Lillian Rodriguez.

Later Liliana Rodriguez He added: “I forgive him because I do what I profess, I forgive him because I am going to wait for God’s time and I forgive you too because you give me the opportunity to speak to the daughters who feel mistreated, despised, harassed, abandoned You are special and God made you with a purpose in this life. It doesn’t matter if your dad didn’t measure up and doesn’t work. You have a heavenly dad who takes care of you and knows who you are.”