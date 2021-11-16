The warming of the sea brings us the most poisonous fish in the world

Global warming jeopardizes the safety of food that comes from the sea. This is demonstrated by the finding, by the Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie, of the presence of tetrodotoxins in some samples of mussels in the Adriatic Sea. These toxins have always been characteristic of tropical warm waters, typically the seas of Japan, Bangladesh and generally Southeast Asia. For the first time, veterinary checks find them in our waters.

Why these new disturbing presences? The most important reason is the increase in the average temperatures of the seas and oceans. The heating of the water stimulates the proliferation of microalgae and above all of those capable of producing dangerous toxins such as those found.

In combination, marine overheating causes completely unprecedented movements for algae and many other plant organisms. An example is the algae that arrive in the Mediterranean from the Red Sea through the Suez Canal. This migration has been known for some time but has increased in recent years leading to the appearance in our sea of ​​real alien species.

If we add to the environmental factor the human factor, with ships arriving from warm seas releasing their ballast waters, rich in tropical microalgae, into the Mediterranean, the picture is completed.

The danger of algal toxins is that they accumulate mainly in shellfish such as mussels, which filter large quantities of water and retain its active substances. The consequences of food intake of tetrodotoxins are very serious because they affect the nervous system paralyzing breathing. It is curious that tetrodotoxins are found in large quantities in puffer fish, which is considered the most poisonous fish in the world because its toxin is a hundred times more powerful than potassium cyanide.