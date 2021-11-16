The warming of the sea brings us the most poisonous fish in the world
Mary Sande via Getty Images / EyeEm
Global warming jeopardizes the safety of food that comes from the sea. This is demonstrated by the finding, by the Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie, of the presence of tetrodotoxins in some samples of mussels in the Adriatic Sea. These toxins have always been characteristic of tropical warm waters, typically the seas of Japan, Bangladesh and generally Southeast Asia. For the first time, veterinary checks find them in our waters.
Why these new disturbing presences? The most important reason is the increase in the average temperatures of the seas and oceans. The heating of the water stimulates the proliferation of microalgae and above all of those capable of producing dangerous toxins such as those found.
In combination, marine overheating causes completely unprecedented movements for algae and many other plant organisms. An example is the algae that arrive in the Mediterranean from the Red Sea through the Suez Canal. This migration has been known for some time but has increased in recent years leading to the appearance in our sea of real alien species.
If we add to the environmental factor the human factor, with ships arriving from warm seas releasing their ballast waters, rich in tropical microalgae, into the Mediterranean, the picture is completed.
The danger of algal toxins is that they accumulate mainly in shellfish such as mussels, which filter large quantities of water and retain its active substances. The consequences of food intake of tetrodotoxins are very serious because they affect the nervous system paralyzing breathing. It is curious that tetrodotoxins are found in large quantities in puffer fish, which is considered the most poisonous fish in the world because its toxin is a hundred times more powerful than potassium cyanide.
Kawisara Kaewprasert / EyeEm via Getty Images
Puffer fish in Japan is an ingredient in a traditional dish, responsible for fatal poisoning each year when the fish has not been thoroughly cleaned. It too was an alien species, previously unknown in our seas, but after being reported to Lampedusa a few years ago, it spread to the Mediterranean. It’s not just puffer toxins. The heat of the ocean favors the flowering of numerous other toxic algae. Some red algae produce a toxin that causes amnesic-type poisoning, characterized by short-term memory loss and brain damage. The toxin, called domoic acid, can enter the food chain contaminating shellfish, fish and crustaceans. Even large marine mammals, such as whales and sea lions, can pay the price and lose their bearings! Further proof of “one health”, that is, that there is only one health, of the environment and of living beings.