The Warner Bros. home video releases from November 2021. To report Me Against You The Movie – The Mystery of the Enchanted School, Space Jam: New Legends and Injustice. Among the box sets and special editions instead: Harry Potter Hogwarts Express And Smallville – The Complete Series.

The Warner Bros. home video releases of November 2021

November 4th

ME AGAINST YOU THE FILM – THE MYSTERY OF THE ENCHANTED SCHOOL

A beautiful school is about to reopen after many years and Luì and Sofì (Me Contro Te) are the special guests of the inauguration party, their friend Pongo awaits them there. However, the school could hide a mystery and, once again, the Me Against You will have to bravely face the evil Mr. S and try to sabotage his evil plans in the name of friendship. In the school, for the first time, Luì and Sofì could learn an important secret about their past. A new “magical” adventure for Luì and Sofì, in a completely fairy world, with lots of surprises and fun for their little fans and all families. review

FRAGMENTS FROM THE PAST – REMINISCENCE

Nick Bannister (Jackman), is a private mind detective who delves into the dark and fascinating world of his clients’ past, helping them access lost memories. Living on the edge of Miami’s sunken coast, his life changes forever when he meets a new client, Mae (Ferguson), who contacts him with a simple matter: the loss of an item. But soon it all turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to investigate Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and ultimately has to answer the question: how far can one go to keep the people we love close?

SPACE JAM: NEW LEGENDS

This transformational adventure is a frenzied mix of two worlds, revealing how far some parents can go to bond with their children. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by an evil Artificial Intelligence, LeBron will go to great lengths to return home safe and sound guiding Bugs, Lola Bunny and the entire gang of notoriously unruly Looney Tunes to victory. on the playing field, against the digitized champions of Artificial Intelligence: a super powerful full basketball team of all-star professionals never seen before. Tunes vs. Goons in the highest stakes challenge of his life, which will redefine the bond between LeBron and his son, highlighting the power of being oneself. Ready for action, the Tunes subvert conventions, overloading their unique talents and surprising even “King” James with the way they play.

MALIGNANT

“Malignant” is the latest creation by The Conjuring Universe architect JAMES WAN (Aquaman, Fast & Furious 7). This new original horror / thriller marks the return of the WAN director to his roots. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of horrific murders and her torment worsens when she discovers these daydreams are terrifying realities.

HARRY POTTER HOGWARTS EXPRESS

THE ENTIRE SAGA OF THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS MAGICIAN IS AVAILABLE IN AN ALL NEW 4K ULTRA HDTM + BLU-RAY VERSION! Also contains additional collectibles including a REPLICA HOGWARTS TRAIN TICKET and 2 BOOKS OF 32 PAGES EACH. 25 DISC EDITION WITH 8 MOVIES AND EXCEPTIONAL SPECIAL CONTENT IN A COLLECTOR’S PACK OF THE HOGWARTS EXPRESS TRAIN!

WONDER WOMAN – 2 FILMS – STEELBOOK

TWO CHAPTERS OF WONDER WOMAN IN A NEW 4K ULTRA HDTM + BLU-RAY STEELBOOK VERSION

INJUSTICE

WHO WILL OPPOSE THE MAN OF STEEL? When his world is turned upside down by a series of tragic events unleashed by the evil Joker, Superman is more determined than ever to restore peace… at any cost. The Man of Steel thus establishes a true tyranny that only one hero can put an end to: Batman. The members of the Justice League also split, lining up alongside one of the two former allies in a deadly battle for freedom. In this chaotic alternate universe, every bond is put to the test and the line between friends and enemies is getting thinner and thinner. Based on the critically acclaimed video games and graphic novels of the same name, Injustice wages a merciless war between DC’s greatest superheroes. Will the world be able to survive?

November 17

007 JAMES BOND ROGER MOORE

ON THE OCCASION OF THE 007 NO TIME TO DIE RELEASE TO THE CINEMA DISCOVER THE FILMS WITH ROGER MOORE AND PIERCE BROSNAN IN THE ROLE OF THE FAMOUS SECRET AGENT, EVERYONE WITH THEIR OWN BOX IN DVD AND BLU-RAY

007 JAMES BOND PIERCE BROSNAN

ON THE OCCASION OF THE 007 NO TIME TO DIE RELEASE TO THE CINEMA DISCOVER THE FILMS WITH ROGER MOORE AND PIERCE BROSNAN IN THE ROLE OF THE FAMOUS SECRET AGENT, EVERYONE WITH THEIR OWN BOX IN DVD AND BLU-RAY

THE CONJURING UNIVERSE – 7 FILM COLLECTION

THE GREATEST HORROR FRANCHISE IN HISTORY COMES WITH A FANTASTIC BOX IN BLU-RAY VERSION

MATRIX TRILOGY

Written and directed by the WACHOWSKI sisters, starring KEANU REEVES and LAURENCE FISHBURNE and winner of 4 Oscars, MATRIX is the film that made the history of cinematic science fiction and gave birth to a trilogy that has become a cult. Finally, the 3 films are now available in a single 9-disc box in Blu-ray and 4K UHD versions, to fully appreciate the quality.

SMALLVILLE – THE COMPLETE SERIES